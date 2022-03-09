The Alkaline Water Company to Participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. WTER (the "Company"), the country's largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, today announces that Company president and CEO, Ricky Wright, and Company chairman, Aaron Keay, will be participating in separate panels at the 34th Annual Roth Conference taking place at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.
Aaron Keay will be participating in the panel Looking to Canadian Markets for Access to Public Venture Capital and Growth Investment Opportunities on March 14th from 12:30-1:25pm (PT) on the promenade.
Ricky Wright will be participating in the panel Beverage Non-Alcoholic on March 14th from 2:00-2:55pm (PT) in Salon 4.
This year's event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and on-demand presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Blockchain/Cryptocurrency, Business Services, Consumer / Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Resources: Oil & Gas / Meals & Mining, Technology & Media and Sustainability/ESG.
To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/ROTH2022Registration
About The Alkaline Water Company:
The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.
Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company WTER is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label "Clean Beverage." In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O'Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88® and A88 Infused™ brands.
To purchase The Alkaline Water Company's products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.
To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.
About Roth Capital Partners
Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit http://www.roth.com.
