Freedom Mortgage and Sagent Extend Software Partnership 5 Years to Power Homeowner-First Servicing Ecosystem

Deal enables U.S. mortgage giant with $400B in servicing to easily iterate on its industry-leading consumer experience with cloud-based, configurable tech stack

Sagent, a fintech company modernizing mortgage and consumer loan servicing for America's top banks and lenders, today announced a five-year partnership extension with Freedom Mortgage Corporation to continue powering its enterprise and consumer mortgage servicing ecosystem.

Freedom Mortgage will continue to power scale servicing operations using Sagent's cloud-based, homeowner-first platforms, including LoanServ (core servicing), Tempo (default management), and CARE (homeowner experience). These nimble, configurable platforms that share data in real time help the company accelerate its rapid-growth model without compromising on the exceptional quality of consumer care Freedom Mortgage is known for.

"As a top ten servicer, Freedom Mortgage truly gets the need for a seamless customer experience across the entire homeownership lifecycle," said Sagent CEO Dan Sogorka. "Sagent's role as a long-term Freedom Mortgage partner is to help them create customers for life with a singular experience from push-button originations to always-engaged servicing and back to new push-button originations. It's a role we take extremely seriously, and we're honored to expand this highly collaborative partnership for five years."

Freedom Mortgage integrates and configures Sagent technology across their experience, from building their native mobile app that hooks into their website to leveraging Sagent APIs to work with their proprietary systems for personalized target offers.

"Freedom Mortgage sets the standard for consumer experience in mortgage, and key to our success is building with Sagent's tech platforms to meet each customer's individual needs," said David Sheeler, President of Residential Servicing and Correspondent Lending at Freedom Mortgage.

"With Sagent helping power our mortgage technology, we can iterate faster on our proprietary consumer experience to meet each customer exactly where they are in their homeownership journey and serve them with a combination of digital simplicity and smart human advice."

Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership and make the American Dream attainable for the millions of homeowners they serve. Freedom Mortgage is the #1 VA lender and #1 FHA lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, 2021), and in 2021, Freedom was named one of Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces and a Top Workplaces USA.

About Sagent

Sagent powers America's top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, retain, and modernize the homeownership experience for millions of borrowers. Servicers use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is backed by Warburg Pincus, one of the world's leading private equity investors, and powers trillions in outstanding mortgage servicing for its customers. Visit www.sagent.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005434/en/