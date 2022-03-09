Alissa Knight Joins NetAbstraction Board of Advisors

Influencer Marketing Expert and Former Hacker Brings Adversary Perspective to Strategic Role with Company

NetAbstraction, the Zero Trust network privacy and security company, today announced Alissa Knight has joined the company's Board of Advisors to provide unique go-to-market expertise that focuses on marketing cybersecurity through the lens of hackers.

Alissa joins existing board of advisor members: Chairman Admiral Michael Rogers, former head of the U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency, Mike Aiello, Chief Product Officer at HUMAN Security and a former Google cybersecurity executive, and Joel Yonts, Chief Research Officer for Malicious Streams and ex-Fortune 500 CISO.

"Alissa has a unique cybersecurity background as a pen tester, defender, CISO, author, industry analyst, and more recently an influencer marketing expert," said Gordon Lawson, CEO of NetAbstraction. "Her skillset as a storyteller brings a valuable new element to our advisory board, and will help us elevate and grow our brand."

Alissa is managing partner of Knight Ink, Knight Studios, and Knight Events, which help cybersecurity vendors market their products and services through written and visual storytelling to reach prospects through episodic short films and Red/Blue Team events. She is also a strategic advisor to several cybersecurity vendors including BlastWave, Deepfence, Illusive, NightDragon, Noname Security and Traceable. Alissa has written Hacking Connected Cars for Wiley, is the CISO of Quontic, was senior industry analyst for Aite Group, and former CEO of managed security service provider Brier & Thorn, LLC. She also started and sold several cybersecurity startups and is in the middle of her third exit.

"NetAbstraction is taking intelligence agency grade technology that conceals a company's digital footprint and assets from attackers, and making it available to any size organization so they can apply Zero Trust controls in a whole new way," said Alissa Knight. "I look forward to working with NetAbstraction management and the other advisors to help raise the company's profile in the industry."

About NetAbstraction

NetAbstraction enables organizations to protect the privacy and security of identities and systems by intelligently selecting and obscuring global network pathways on the Internet. Our next generation zero trust technology with roots in the Intelligence Community is used by Fortune 500 organizations globally to ensure their cyber operations remain secure, anonymous, and non-attributable. For more information, visit https://netabstraction.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

