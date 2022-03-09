United States Organic Food Market Report 2022: Product Type, Distribution Channel, Region, Top 10 States, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016- 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "United States Organic Food Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Top 10 States, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Organic Food Market was valued at USD59.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to further grow with a CAGR of 13.83% in the forecast years 2022-2026, to achieve a market value of USD125.65 billion by 2026F

The factors contributing to the growth of the market include growing demand for healthier and herbal alternatives of food items and rapidly growing population that is concerned about their food intake, chemical infused food material, and supplements. Also, growing awareness about harmful effects of excessive usage of chemicals like pesticides, and fertilizers for food cultivation is supporting the growth of the United States Organic Food Market.

Increasing focus on fitness, and health and consumption of food and supplements is also driving market growth. Increasing instances of lifestyle related diseases like obesity, diabetes, high-cholesterol issues, high blood-pressure are also substantiating the growth of the United States Organic Food Market in the future five years.

Moreover, rising disposable income among the population, surging count of certified organic farms, are further aiding the growth of the United States Organic Food Market. Growing concerns over environmental safety is also one of the major growth factors.

Strict organic cultivation standards ensure the impact of agricultural practices on soil, water, and air and thus provide environmental advantages and further drives the growth of the United States Organic Food Market in the forecast period.

The United States Organic Food Market segmentation is based on product type, distribution channel, regional distribution, top 10 states, and competitive landscape.

Organic fruits & vegetables segment holds the largest market share and is expected to remain dominant in the forecast period as well owing to the increasing demand from health-conscious consumers. Increased cultivation of organic fruits and vegetables without the use of chemically infused pesticides and fertilizers is also supporting the growth of the United States Organic Food Market in the future five years.

Some of the major players operating in the United States Organic Food Market are Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., Danone North America, General Mills, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Organic Valley and Others.

To remain competitive in the Unites States organic food market companies are continuously changing distribution channel, upgrading technology, changing marketing strategy to capture majority of the consumer base in the country.

The company named Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has changed its marketing strategy to promote its differentiated value propositions which is more profitable and helped the company to grow faster.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United States Organic Food Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States Organic Food Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To define, classify and forecast the United States Organic Food Market based on product type, distribution channel, region, top 10 states, and company.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size based on four regions, namely - South, West, Northeast, and Midwest.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, innovative product launches, government policy and investments and new entrants in the United States Organic Food Market.

To strategically profile leading players operating in the United States Organic Food Market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

United States Organic Food Market, By Product Type:

Organic Fruits & Vegetables

Organic Meat, Poultry & Dairy

Organic Processed Food

Organic Beverages

Organic Bread & Bakery

Others

United States Organic Food Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Grocery Stores

E-Commerce

Others

United States Organic Food Market, By Region:

South

West

Northeast

Midwest

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the United States Organic Food Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Danone North America Public Benefit Corporation (Danone North America)

The Hain Celestial Group, inc.

Organic Valley

Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

Aurora Organic Dairy

Sun-Maid Company (Plum Organics)

Eden Foods, Inc.

Clif Bar & Company

