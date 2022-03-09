Lightbeam to Showcase Transformative Healthcare Solutions at HIMSS22 in Orlando

Value-based care experts in booth #1721 will be demonstrating best-practices to reduce costs while improving patient lives through Lightbeam's proven solution

Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in end-to-end population health management solutions and services, today announced it will be an exhibiting sponsor of HIMSS22, taking place March 14-18 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Lightbeam will be exhibiting at booth #1721, where onsite experts will demonstrate how its industry-leading population health platform empowers healthcare providers, payers, and employers to deliver the right care at the right time.

CareSignal, the pioneers of Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring, will also be present. Lightbeam acquired CareSignal in 2021; together, the two organizations deliver best-in-class population-level stratification, actionable real-time insight delivery, and clinical outcome improvement through more than 30 condition-specific patient engagement programs. This first-of-its-kind partnership provides clients with the means to efficiently and effectively monitor rising-risk patients while simultaneously managing high-risk, high-cost cohorts.

"Lightbeam has had some wonderful accomplishments in 2021," said Dr. Kent Locklear, CMO of Lightbeam Health Solutions. "The advancements we have made in real-time insights, remote patient monitoring, and enterprise analytics further enhance how our clients monitor, reach, and deliver care to patients. HIMSS22 is going to be a great conference, and I am excited to be attending with our partners and our colleagues from CareSignal."

On Monday, March 14, Lightbeam VP of Clinical Strategy, Shelley Davis, MSN, RNC, CCM, will present the poster, "Leveraging Technology to Reduce Readmissions Amid Staffing Shortages," at the Nursing Informatics Symposium. Lightbeam will also be hosting key partners at its booth, including Ambry Genetics, IKS Health, Juxly Vault, and Reemo Health.

For more information or to schedule a demo or meeting during HIMSS22, visit https://lightbeamhealth.com/himss-2022/.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a revolutionary model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam's vision is to bring health data into the light through the use of analytics, and to provide the insight and capabilities healthcare clients need to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. Lightbeam's platform facilitates end-to-end population health management for ACOs, payers, provider groups, health systems, and other healthcare organizations aspiring to provide superior care at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com, and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005139/en/