SightCall Partners with Qlaims, Boosts Visual Assistance Technology in Insurance Sector

Partnership broadens reach to UK SME Insurance and associated businesses

SightCall, a global leader of augmented reality (AR)-powered remote visual assistance, today announced its partnership with QlaimsTech, Ltd., a London-based provider of claims technologies. The partnership opens up access to insurance businesses that have previously experienced cost-based entry barriers. The Qlaims team embraced SightCall visual assistance as a support solution for its customers in early 2022, encouraged by its robust track record for success and proof points with large insurers in the United Kingdom and around the world.

"The insurance industry is being revolutionized by digital tools that make claims more seamless and incident recovery faster, giving policyholders peace of mind," said Thomas Cottereau, founder and CEO of SightCall. "These technologies are an investment in the future for insurance businesses both large and small, and our partnership with QlaimsTech brings that possibility even closer for many more providers, transforming thousands of claims every year."

While QlaimsTech Insurance utilizes the SightCall platform within its own claims handling for its MGA, Qlaims, the company resells SightCall to smaller businesses linked throughout the general insurance sector, providing a cost-effective way for them to adopt a few licenses, a pay-as-you-go arrangement, or an entire remote visual assistance solution.

Loss adjusters deploy SightCall to provide rapid support and immediate triage to clients, documenting information and determining mitigation actions. During the company's pilot, remote visual assistance produced more than 60% savings on operational costs, coupled with a massive drop in its carbon footprint from reduced travel requirements.

"Our brokers and their customers seem genuinely impressed with the speed we can get things moving," said Liz Latter, chief executive officer at Qlaims. "In so many cases, we've been able to get the claims and mitigation processes kicked off in a matter of minutes after first being notified of a loss. As one customer told us, ‘I never knew the insurance industry could act this fast.' This is the impression we want to create every single time, and with SightCall, it's become possible."

About SightCall

SightCall is the world's leading augmented-reality powered video cloud platform, delivering live, remote interactions between business and customers on every continent around the globe. In a connected, mobile-first world, businesses leveraging SightCall have the ability to see what their customers see and guide them remotely. With nearly 15 years of experience in remote video assistance, SightCall helps businesses transform their customer service and field service with the power of augmented reality and live video. The company has offices in San Francisco (HQ), Austin, Boston, Frankfurt, London, Melbourne, Paris and Singapore. Visit sightcall.com to learn more.

About Qlaims

Qlaims is an InsurTech MGA. Since 2017 it has been bringing new intelligence to insurance claims. Qlaims offers a concierge style service to businesses and private individuals who have a property damage claim via its insurance product. Qlaims' vision is to create a better customer experience for policyholders, reducing the overall claims process timeline, its inherent costs, and pain points.

The insurance cover is supported and complemented by technology provided through its subsidiary QlaimsTech Ltd, with voice and video streaming software for faster claims assessment and triage; a 24/7 claims tracking portal for reporting and case management; and, access to support services such as drone inspections, at extremely cost effective rates. To learn more, visit www.qlaims.com.

