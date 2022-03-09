UPMC and Kyruus Launch Strategic Partnership to Transform Digital Patient Access and Care Navigation

World-Renowned Healthcare Provider and Insurer Deepens Relationship through Direct Investment and Collaboration with Leading Digital Health Company

Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced that UPMC has entered into a strategic partnership with the company. The Pittsburgh-based healthcare provider and insurer is deepening its relationship with Kyruus through a direct investment into the company and collaboration around development of the Kyruus ProviderMatchⓇ patient access platform.

UPMC became a Kyruus customer in 2019, creating a new systemwide provider directory and upgrading its online find-a-provider search experience with ProviderMatch for Consumers. Last year, UPMC expanded its relationship with Kyruus to enable consumers to find care and book appointments — directly into the health system's electronic health record — within a single experience using ProviderMatch DirectBook.

"We have seen firsthand the power of the Kyruus solutions, with our patients benefitting from robust and user-friendly digital experiences to help them find and schedule the right point of care," said Joon Lee, M.D., president of UPMC Physician Services. "We look forward to deepening our partnership with Kyruus to support our organization's digital patient access and care navigation goals."

The partnership announcement comes at a time of growing patient preference for digital access channels and self-service tools. Recent research shows that healthcare organization and health plan websites are among the top online sources people consult to find new providers, services, and care sites. Additionally, 40% of healthcare consumers prefer to book medical appointments online — a figure that has increased 15 percentage points over the past five years.

"People look to their healthcare providers and health plans to help them find and navigate to the right care option. As such, these organizations have a significant opportunity to engage with their patients and members and to simplify the way people access care online," said Graham Gardner, M.D., CEO of Kyruus. "UPMC is one of the organizations leading the way to create a connected, friction-free digital access experience, and we are honored that they have invested in Kyruus as a trusted partner in this journey. Together we can streamline access and care navigation and redefine how people connect with care."

About UPMC

A $24 billion health care provider and insurer, Pittsburgh-based UPMC is inventing new models of patient-centered, cost-effective, accountable care. The largest nongovernmental employer in Pennsylvania, UPMC integrates 92,000 employees, 40 hospitals, 800 doctors' offices and outpatient sites, and a 4.1 million-member Insurance Services Division, the largest medical insurer in western Pennsylvania. In the most recent fiscal year, UPMC contributed $1.7 billion in benefits to its communities, including more care to the region's most vulnerable citizens than any other health care institution, and paid more than $900 million in federal, state and local taxes. Working in close collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences, UPMC shares its clinical, managerial and technological skills worldwide through its innovation and commercialization arm, UPMC Enterprises, and through UPMC International. U.S. News consistently ranks UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside among the nation's best hospitals in many specialties and ranks UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on its Honor Roll of America's Best Children's Hospitals. For more information, go to UPMC.com.

About Kyruus

Kyruus helps healthcare organizations connect people with the right care across their key access points. The company's industry-defining provider search and scheduling platform enables leading health systems, hospitals, and medical groups nationwide – spanning more than 300,000 providers – to attract and retain patients with a modern and consistent access experience. Robust provider data management forms the foundation of the platform, helping people find the right providers and care settings for their needs based on rich, system-wide information. To extend its impact on care navigation, Kyruus acquired HealthSparq in 2021 to bridge payer and provider access channels like never before. For more on why A Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com.

