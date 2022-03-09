The Wills Group Announces Acquisition of Six MAPCO Retail Fuel and Convenience Store Locations

The Wills Group announced today that SMO, Incorporated acquired six retail fuel and convenience locations from MAPCO. The acquisition was finalized on March 3, 2022, and includes six MAPCO locations along the Virginia I-95 corridor and in Warrenton, Virginia.
SMO, Incorporated will operate the six retail locations with the fuel locations becoming a part of the Wills Group's fuel network. With this acquisition, the Wills Group and SMO, Incorporated will now operate 277 locations across the Mid-Atlantic region and greatly expand its presence in the truck diesel market.
"We're excited about the addition of these six locations to the Wills Group's strong family of brands across our retail business, which also include Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Wash, and SMO Motor Fuels," said Joe Wills, Executive Vice President of Fuels Marketing and Real Estate for the Wills Group. "These locations support our efforts to strengthen our presence along the I-95 corridor north and south of Richmond, Virginia and also allow the Wills Group to expand our footprint with the addition of the Warrenton, Virginia location. We look forward to working across these communities to demonstrate the Wills Group's commitment to serving our customers and their communities."
The Wills Group is working to complete the process of transitioning supplier and vendor agreements to SMO, Incorporated, and is also working to integrate the MAPCO locations into its retail fuels and convenience store operations.
About The Wills Group, Inc.
Headquartered in La Plata, Maryland, the Wills Group has 277 retail locations across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Wash, and SMO Motor Fuels. A family-owned company since 1926 with expertise in convenience retailing, fuels marketing, and commercial real estate, the Wills Group prides itself on keeping customers, employees, and communities' Lives in Motion. For more information about the Wills Group, visit willsgroup.com.
