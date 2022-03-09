Tim Anderson Appointed as President of Valcom

Valcom, a division of Potter Electric Signal Company, LLC, has announced that Tim Anderson joined the company and will serve as its next president. Anderson succeeds Jack Mason, who established Valcom over 40 years ago, and will continue on as the executive advisor.

Anderson has over 25 years of strategic and general management experience in diverse industries including enterprise communications, medical devices, diagnostics and life-safety communications. Anderson held executive level positions at Johnson and Johnson, Quest Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, and most recently at Rauland, where under his leadership and strategic vision, the company experienced rapid growth, entry into adjacent markets and expansion into software platforms.

"I am very excited to join the Valcom team," said Anderson. "Valcom has a long history of product excellence in various markets, and I look forward to applying my industry experience and leadership skills to guide the company into its next chapter."

"I had the privilege to lead a fantastic group of people that have made Valcom the 'go to' supplier of paging, school and mass notification systems," said Jack Mason, founder of Valcom. "The Valcom people, technology and products have been recognized as unique. I believe that under Tim's leadership Valcom will continue to develop innovative solutions and level of customer care in the market place. I look forward to being a part of Valcom's continued success."

Valcom is a division of Potter Electric's global group of companies. "As founder, Jack built Valcom from the ground up and led the company to become a trusted and reliable industry leader in voice paging, intercom and mass notification solutions in multiple markets," said Gerry Connolly, chief executive officer of Potter Electric Signal. "We are grateful for his leadership and his willingness be an integral part of Valcom's future in his new role. We look forward to Tim's strategic leadership, and we are confident that under his vision, Valcom will continue to experience new growth."

For more than 40 years, Roanoke, VA-based Valcom has been a leader in the development of communications products that relay information rapidly, enabling individuals in various locations throughout an organization to receive relevant instructions in emergency situations. In December 2021, Potter Electric Signal acquired Valcom bringing the company into Potter's family of brands expanding its portfolio of solutions from fire and life safety products, voice evacuation to mass notification. Potter is a portfolio company of middle-market private equity firm Gryphon Investors.

About Valcom, Inc.

Established in 1977, Valcom, Inc. is a leader in design and manufacture of electronics, telecommunication systems, loud speaker paging, IP centric Mass Notification Systems and Visual messaging. We provide leading edge technology, hardware and software solutions to meet the specific needs of industry, higher education, healthcare facilities, military, and government applications.

About Potter

Potter has been a major supplier of key fire and security products since 1898. Since then, Potter's reputation for quality and service has been the catalyst towards its focus for the design, development, and manufacture of the highest quality and most reliable life safety products available today. Potter is an active participant in the advancement of life safety, fire protection and building codes, globally, in support of the IFC, NFPA, EN and other international agencies. Potter, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a world-renowned leader in various life safety industries including IP-Based Fire Alarm Systems, Voice Evacuation, Sprinkler Monitoring, Corrosion and Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement Systems (ERCES).

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $7.50 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

