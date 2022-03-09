Bird Expands Smart Bikeshare Program, Launches Integration with Lisbon Public Bike Sharing Provider

Integration with Lisbon's Gira Bike Rental Network and Recent City Launches Mark Bird's Leading Position in Portugal
Bird Global, Inc. BRDS, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced its integration with Lisbon's public bike service, Gira. Available today as part of Bird's Smart Bikeshare integration program and a public-private partnership, Gira's rental e-bikes are visible within the Bird app to encourage greater modeshift to eco-friendly transportation and reduce reliance on carbon-emitting vehicle usage in the capital city.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005554/en/
The integration with Lisbon's Gira Bike rental network and recent city launches mark Bird's leading position in Portugal (Photo: Business Wire)
Gira is the latest public bikeshare operator to join Bird's unique Smart Bikeshare Program which features Bird's own shared e-assist bikes as well as integrations with local providers. The program is designed to complement, versus replace, beloved public bikeshare programs. Lisbon joins a growing number of European cities including Oslo, Bordeaux and Florence as well as Los Angeles, Detroit and Austin in the US, as cities partner with Bird to drive adoption of eco-friendly transportation alternatives.
The partnership with Gira complements Bird's continued momentum throughout Portugal. Cementing its position as the leading shared micro-electric vehicle operator in the country, the company recently launched its service in Vila Franca de Xira. The launch marked Bird's 11th city launch in the region. As part of the expansion and commitment to Portugal, Bird continues to invest in long standing relationships with city partners such as Lisbon and Porto where it recently introduced a new fleet of industry-leading Bird Three e-scooters.
"We are incredibly excited to team with Gira on this initiative which increases access to clean transportation alternatives in Lisbon and we thank the city for their collaboration," said Brian Buccella, Senior Vice President, Government Partnerships and Consumer Products at Bird. "Portugal is fast becoming a leader in Europe for its commitment to environmentally friendly transportation and we are dedicated to remaining their leading operating partner by expanding our services and bringing to communities throughout the country our latest and most innovative technology."
About Bird
Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 350 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.
