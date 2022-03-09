Chef Tal Ronnen Debuts Reimagined Sundae at Crossroads Kitchen, Made with Supplant™ Sugars From Fiber

The popular Los Angeles plant-based restaurant is introducing a new variation of its beloved Brownie Sundae, showcasing the versatility and promise of ‘sugars from fiber'

Plant-based culinary pioneer Chef Tal Ronnen has introduced a reimagined version of a beloved menu item at Crossroads Kitchen in West Hollywood, featuring Supplant™ sugars from fiber. A new take on the popular Crossroads Kitchen favorite, the Supplant Brownie Sundae features Supplant sugars from fiber in the updated vanilla ice cream, along with Supplant Chocolate Chips in the sundae's chocolate sauce and brownie base.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005144/en/

Crossroads Kitchen is introducing a new take on its beloved Brownie Sundae, featuring Supplant™ sugars from fiber. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Supplant Company uses a patented method to upcycle fiber-rich agricultural side streams that don't typically make their way into food to create Supplant sugars from fiber. The product cooks, bakes and caramelizes like traditional sugar while having fewer calories, a low glycemic response, and the benefits of a prebiotic. The culinary adoption of Supplant sugars from fiber marks a step towards ‘better for you' and ‘better for the world' ingredients as sugars from fiber reduces the demand for cane sugar—a water-intensive crop that's a threat to biodiversity—and provides an opportunity to upcycle otherwise underutilized agricultural waste.

On the heels of the announcement of two new Crossroads locations set to open in Las Vegas this spring, the first two outside of Southern California, Chef Tal Ronnen shared his excitement on bringing back a favorite with a better-for-you twist. Said Ronnen, "We're thrilled to be working with The Supplant Company to relaunch one of our customer favorites, which helps us continue to offer incredible tasting food all while making strides in environmental protection."

The recent release of Supplant Chocolate Chips, the company's first premium confectionery inclusions containing no refined cane sugar and featuring Supplant sugars from fiber, stands as an effort to expand the company's positive environmental impact as well as to better serve commercial partners, such as Chef Tal Ronnen, for direct wholesale purchase.

"We value partnering with like-minded individuals in the food space like Chef Tal Ronnen to further prove the versatility, quality and application of Supplant sugars from fiber and chocolate chips," said Dr. Tom Simmons, founder and CEO of The Supplant Company. "With opportunity for future culinary collaborations on the horizon, we're thrilled to see menu items at some of the countrys most recognizable restaurants available for consumers to try in the coming months."

Chef Tal Ronnen's use of Supplant sugars from fiber at Crossroads Kitchen adds to The Supplant Company's roster of notable chef supporters and marks the company's Southern California debut. Other partners include Chef Thomas Keller (Bouchon Bakery, The French Laundry, Per Se), with whom The Supplant Company collaborated to create a line of Supplant Chocolate Bars, and investors Ayesha Curry, and Chris Paul.

Crossroads Kitchen's new Supplant Brownie Sundae will debut this spring and will be featured on the dinner menu. The Supplant Company will also have a presence at Natural Products Expo West from March 10-12, Booth #5416, to showcase their inclusions offering to CPG brands and revamped chocolate bars to a retail audience. To learn more about Supplant sugars from fiber, to purchase the Supplant Chocolate Bars and for wholesale availability, visit https://www.supplant.com/.

About Supplant™ sugars from fiber:

The Supplant Company is defining a new category of food ingredient: sugars from fiber. Supplant sugars from fiber is a brand-new blend of sugars found naturally in plant fiber. With Supplant sugars from fiber, your favorite treats can look, feel and taste like they're supposed to. But because it's made from fiber, Supplant sugars from fiber is lower in calories, has a lower glycemic response, and is prebiotic. It's made by upcycling agricultural side streams. For example, in wheat and rice, it's made from the straw, not the grain; in corn (maize), it's made from the cob, not the kernel. These fiber-rich parts of crops are hugely abundant and don't typically make their way into the food system. The Supplant Company was founded by Dr. Tom Simmons, whose innovation in how to release the sugars naturally present in plant fiber has allowed the benefits of sugars from fiber to be realized. For more information on Supplant sugars from fiber, visit https://www.supplant.com/ and follow Supplant on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Medium.

About Chef Tal Ronnen + Crossroads Kitchen:

Located in the heart of Los Angeles since 2013 at the corner of Melrose & Sweetzer Avenues, Crossroads Kitchen is chef Tal Ronnen's refined plant-based restaurant offering a Mediterranean-inspired menu in an elegant setting. Signature dishes include artichoke oysters topped with kelp caviar, Caesar salad with a house dressing, oven-roasted truffle potatoes and spaghetti carbonara. With design elements such as deep red banquettes and dramatic light fixtures, the restaurant's convivial atmosphere welcomes all guests, including vegans, meat enthusiasts, flexitarians and omnivores alike. Crossroads Los Angeles is open daily for dinner, weekday lunch and brunch on the weekends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005144/en/