Secfi Awarded on the Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2022 List

Secfi, the leading equity financing and planning platform helping startups and their employees manage equity compensation from employment offer to IPO has been named on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 8th and can be viewed on the Forbes website.
America's Best Startup Employers were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating employer excellence in three ways:
- Employee Satisfaction: extensive research was conducted on ‘Average Length of Employment' and 'Online Employer Reviews'.
- Employer Reputation: company-specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs, and social networks.
- Company Growth: comprehensive evaluations of 'Website Traffic', 'Headcount Growth Rates', and 'Industry-Referenced Job Openings'.
The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on over 8 million data points. Based on the results of the study, Secfi is ecstatic to be recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2022.
"As advocates for startup employees ourselves, we are honored to be included on the Forbes America's Best Startup Employers List for 2022," said Frederik Mijnhardt, CEO of Secfi. "We feel strongly that transparency and equity education makes for being a better employer in the startup community."
Since 2017, Secfi has been the startup community's leading equity advocate and has worked with employees from 80% of all U.S. unicorns including Airbnb, Coinbase, and Doordash, helping them understand, maximize, plan, and provide cash to unlock the value of their own stock options. More than 20,000 startup employees have used Secfi's platform for equity planning, representing $25 billion in equity. This award showcases the overall mission to provide better equity education and stock options for everyone.
About Secfi
Secfi is trusted by thousands of startup employees for equity planning and financing. We're the first to provide a proprietary suite of equity planning tools, 1:1 guidance with licensed equity strategists, and a set of financing products that enable employees to own a stake in the company they helped build. We also provide company-wide education for startups at all stages to help their team make the best decision for their own situation. Currently, we have worked with employees from more than 80% of all U.S. unicorns. For more information, please visit www.secfi.com.
