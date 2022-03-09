Wounded Nature-Working Veterans Gets Boost from Yamaha Rightwaters

Wounded Nature–Working Veterans, a non-profit group dedicated to the removal of debris from hard-to-reach coastal areas, has a new V MAX SHO® 115 outboard on the back of the organization's 18-foot SeaArk aluminum work boat thanks to support from Yamaha Rightwaters. Technicians from Yamaha Marine University™ also rigging service resources and equipped the boat with Siren Marine technology.

Wounded Nature–Working Veterans, a non-profit group dedicated to the removal of debris from hard-to-reach coastal areas, has a new V MAX SHO® 115 outboard on the back of the organization's 18-foot SeaArk aluminum work boat thanks to support from Yamaha Rightwaters. The Wounded Nature – Working Veterans team accepted the donation during the 2022 Bassmaster Classic in Greenville, S.C. and will use the boat and new outboard to assist in debris removal along U.S. east coast waterways. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Wounded Nature – Working Veterans team accepted the donation during the 2022 Bassmaster Classic in Greenville, S.C. and will use the boat and new outboard to assist in debris removal along U.S. east coast waterways.

"The trash and debris in our waterways cause critical issues within marine wildlife habitats," said Rudy Socha, CEO, Wounded Nature – Working Veterans and Marine Corps Veteran. "Trash and debris collect at the high tide line behind marsh grasses and shrubs. It's usually laying on the ground and hidden from view. Going to these remote areas is costly. Our mission requires logistics and planning to get our volunteers to these areas and then safely back to a landing with the collected debris. With the support from Yamaha Rightwaters, we have a new, reliable motor to help us accomplish our mission."

Founded by veterans, Wounded Nature-Working Veterans provides veterans, boaters and community volunteers the opportunity to affect positive environment change along public beaches and rural coastal areas. As of Dec. 31, 2021, the group collected 121 abandoned boats, 257 tires, more than 14,000 glass bottles and 2,812 crab traps. They also laid 2,215 bags of oyster shells to create new beds and filled 46 dumpsters with debris and treated wood.

"Marine debris removal is an important cornerstone of the Yamaha Rightwaters mission," said John O'Keefe, Senior Specialist, Government Relations, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. "Wounded Nature-Working Veterans gets folks involved on a grass roots level so they can make a real difference in the communities they serve. We are proud to support their efforts."

Access a short video about the rigging and repower of the Wounded Nature-Working Veterans boat.

For more information about Wounded Nature-Working Veterans or to volunteer to help, visit woundednature.org.

Yamaha Rightwaters is a national sustainability program that encompasses all of Yamaha Marine's conservation and water quality efforts. Program initiatives include habitat restoration, support for scientific research, mitigation of invasive species, the reduction of marine debris and environmental stewardship education. Yamaha Rightwaters reinforces Yamaha's long-standing history of natural resource conservation, support of sustainable recreational fishing and water resources and Angler Code of Ethics, which requires pro anglers to adhere to principles of stewardship for all marine resources.

Yamaha's U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., is responsible for the sales, marketing, and distribution of Yamaha Marine products in the U.S. including Yamaha Outboards, Yamaha WaveRunners, Yamaha Boats, G3 Boats and Skeeter Boats. Supporting 2,400 dealers and boat builders nationwide, Yamaha is the industry leader in reliability, performance, technology and customer service.

