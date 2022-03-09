Wounded Nature-Working Veterans Gets Boost from Yamaha Rightwaters

Wounded Nature–Working Veterans, a non-profit group dedicated to the removal of debris from hard-to-reach coastal areas, has a new V MAX SHO® 115 outboard on the back of the organization's 18-foot SeaArk aluminum work boat thanks to support from Yamaha Rightwaters. Technicians from Yamaha Marine University™ also rigging service resources and equipped the boat with Siren Marine technology.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005544/en/
Wounded Nature–Working Veterans, a non-profit group dedicated to the removal of debris from hard-to-reach coastal areas, has a new V MAX SHO® 115 outboard on the back of the organization's 18-foot SeaArk aluminum work boat thanks to support from Yamaha Rightwaters. The Wounded Nature – Working Veterans team accepted the donation during the 2022 Bassmaster Classic in Greenville, S.C. and will use the boat and new outboard to assist in debris removal along U.S. east coast waterways. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Wounded Nature – Working Veterans team accepted the donation during the 2022 Bassmaster Classic in Greenville, S.C. and will use the boat and new outboard to assist in debris removal along U.S. east coast waterways.
"The trash and debris in our waterways cause critical issues within marine wildlife habitats," said Rudy Socha, CEO, Wounded Nature – Working Veterans and Marine Corps Veteran. "Trash and debris collect at the high tide line behind marsh grasses and shrubs. It's usually laying on the ground and hidden from view. Going to these remote areas is costly. Our mission requires logistics and planning to get our volunteers to these areas and then safely back to a landing with the collected debris. With the support from Yamaha Rightwaters, we have a new, reliable motor to help us accomplish our mission."
Founded by veterans, Wounded Nature-Working Veterans provides veterans, boaters and community volunteers the opportunity to affect positive environment change along public beaches and rural coastal areas. As of Dec. 31, 2021, the group collected 121 abandoned boats, 257 tires, more than 14,000 glass bottles and 2,812 crab traps. They also laid 2,215 bags of oyster shells to create new beds and filled 46 dumpsters with debris and treated wood.
"Marine debris removal is an important cornerstone of the Yamaha Rightwaters mission," said John O'Keefe, Senior Specialist, Government Relations, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. "Wounded Nature-Working Veterans gets folks involved on a grass roots level so they can make a real difference in the communities they serve. We are proud to support their efforts."
Access a short video about the rigging and repower of the Wounded Nature-Working Veterans boat.
For more information about Wounded Nature-Working Veterans or to volunteer to help, visit woundednature.org.
Yamaha Rightwaters is a national sustainability program that encompasses all of Yamaha Marine's conservation and water quality efforts. Program initiatives include habitat restoration, support for scientific research, mitigation of invasive species, the reduction of marine debris and environmental stewardship education. Yamaha Rightwaters reinforces Yamaha's long-standing history of natural resource conservation, support of sustainable recreational fishing and water resources and Angler Code of Ethics, which requires pro anglers to adhere to principles of stewardship for all marine resources.
Yamaha's U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., is responsible for the sales, marketing, and distribution of Yamaha Marine products in the U.S. including Yamaha Outboards, Yamaha WaveRunners, Yamaha Boats, G3 Boats and Skeeter Boats. Supporting 2,400 dealers and boat builders nationwide, Yamaha is the industry leader in reliability, performance, technology and customer service.
REMEMBER to always observe all applicable boating laws. Never drink and drive. Dress properly with a USCG-approved personal floatation device and protective gear.
© 2022 Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. All rights reserved.
This document contains many of Yamaha's valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only and are not intended to be an endorsement.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005544/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.