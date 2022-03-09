Southern Company Convenes Equity Leaders to Discuss Inclusive Innovation in the Energy Sector

Federal lawmakers, business leaders, and industry innovators discussed the importance of a diverse talent pipeline to ensure a more inclusive, cleaner energy future
Yesterday, Southern Company partnered with Black Enterprise to present Investing in Tomorrow, Today, a virtual event bringing together U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia; Georgia Power's Chairman, President, and CEO Chris Womack; Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama's 7th congressional district and the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus; Dr. David A. Thomas, President of Morehouse College; and Anthony Oni, Managing Partner of Elevate Future Fund and Chair of the Propel Center, for a conversation on the business case for supporting a diverse energy workforce.
"Yesterday's summit is a testament to the vital role that diversity and inclusion plays in every area of our society, including our energy sector," said Senator Warnock in his opening remarks. "Black Enterprise has long been a beacon for black business and entrepreneurship and has inspired countless people into tech, financial, and energy sectors. And as a Senator for Georgia, I commend Georgia Power's deep commitment to prioritizing diversity in the talent pool and keeping the talent pipeline strong."
Southern Company recognizes that building a clean energy economy requires an inclusive talent pipeline, and remains committed to advancing educational equity by ensuring students have access to the resources and opportunities needed to excel in innovative industries.
"Our job in Congress is to utilize [federal] dollars in the best way possible to encourage innovation, better educational opportunities, and closing the wealth gap," said Congresswoman Terri Sewell of Alabama. "Currently, as a top priority for the HBCU Bipartisan Caucus, we're working on legislation that will promote better infrastructure and research development opportunities on campus, which pairs really well with Alabama Power's efforts in promoting Black entrepreneurship and innovation."
In 2021, Southern Company invested $50 million toward Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), including $25 million towards the Atlanta-based Propel Center–a global innovation hub for HBCU students.
"At Georgia Power and all across Southern Company, diversity, equity, and inclusion are key focus areas for our company," said Georgia Power's Chairman, President, and CEO Chris Womack. "We've done a lot of work putting together a real, structured framework that makes sure that we're doing a lot of listening and engagement with our employees and with our communities [which] puts us on a path to make sure we're making the right kind of decisions for the long haul."
Learn how Southern Company is ensuring a more equitable workplace in their 2021 Transformation Report: Moving to Equity.
The full event, Investing in Tomorrow, Today, can be viewed here.
About Southern Company
Southern Company SO is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005381/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.