ABC Kite Fest Soars into Zilker Park on April 3

Austin's cherished annual event returns this spring, inviting kite flyers and families to join the fun
The ABC Kite Fest, one of Austin's most iconic traditions, today announced the event will return to Zilker Park on April 3, 2022, for its 93rd year. Sponsored in part by KXAN, Texas Mutual and Austin Subaru, the festival invites kite flyers, families and outdoor enthusiasts of all ages to witness thousands of bright kites fill the Austin skyline. The ABC Kite Fest will offer local food and drinks, a kite showcase and community kite contest, a children's concert, pet zone and more.
The ABC Kite Fest, one of Austin's most iconic traditions, today announced the event will return to Zilker Park on April 3, 2022, for its 93rd year. (Photo: Business Wire)
"The ABC Kite Fest is one of Austin's favorite events and we are delighted the tradition is returning home to Zilker Park," said Bobby Jenkins, CEO and owner of ABC Home & Commercial Services. "The festival's mission of fostering childhood creativity is what makes it a unique and true family affair. We welcome Austinites to experience the joy of sailing a kite through the sky, trying delicious food, watching your kids dance at our children's concert and spending a beautiful day with loved ones in the great outdoors."
Founded in 1929 by The Exchange Club of Austin, the ABC Kite Fest is now the largest and longest-running festival of its kind, underwritten by ABC Home & Commercial Services and produced by the Friends of the ABC Kite Fest, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Proceeds from the ABC Kite Fest benefit Communities in Schools of Central Texas and the Moss Pieratt Foundation.
Highlights for the 93rd event include:
- The Exchange Club Community Kite Contest & Showcase, sponsored by KXAN: The classic showcase features expert flyers performing with professional-grade kites. The community contest includes categories such as "most unusual kite" and "highest-flying kite" and is open to the public from 1-4 p.m. It is free to compete and participants may enter the contest with handmade or store-bought kites. The contest will be judged by KXAN weathercaster Jim Spencer.
- MossFest, honoring the joyful life of Moss Pieratt: A children's concert featuring a variety of playful and family-friendly artists. The concert takes place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the center of the Kids Club. The 2022 lineup includes Barton Hills Choir, Mr. Will, The Magnolia Kids and Tiarra Girls.
- High Flyer Club, presented by Texas Mutual: Tickets are available here for attendees interested in a VIP hospitality experience, designated parking, catered food options and more.
- Food Court: Offering delicious bites from Austin's local food scene, including Amy's Ice Creams, RosieJo Meals and more.
- Pet Zone, presented by Austin Subaru: An off-leash pet playground pop-up in Zilker Park featuring dog-friendly activities including a three-ring jump and tunnel run.
The ABC Kite Fest is offering onsite parking via Pavemint. Attendees are encouraged to reserve a parking spot in advance or use the city's hike and bike trail, public transportation routes or rideshare services to reach the event. To plan your trip with CapMetro, use the following bus services to reach Zilker Park:
- Free rides: Attendees can sign up for a digital Day Pass here. Passes can be redeemed via the CapMetro App. Children ages 18 and younger ride free every day.
- MetroBus 30: Providing 35-minute service during the event, this route takes festival goers inside Zilker Park.
- MetroRapid 803: Running every 15 minutes during the event, this route takes riders to Barton Springs Station on South Lamar Boulevard.
- MetroBus 3: Running every 30 minutes, seven days a week, this route takes riders to Barton Springs Station on South Lamar Boulevard.
The ABC Kite Fest is adhering to the City of Austin's COVID-19 guidelines.
For more information on the ABC Kite Fest, visit www.abckitefest.org. To learn about exhibiting at the event, contact the ABC Kite Fest. For updates on festival news and announcements, follow the ABC Kite Fest on Instagram and Facebook.
About the ABC Kite Fest
Held each year in the spring, the ABC Kite Fest is one of Austin's most beloved, family-friendly traditions. The festival boasts day-long activities for all ages, including the traditional kite contest and showcase, a kids club, pet zone and MossFest, a children's music concert. Soar into spring and join thousands of Austinites for a free, all-day event filled with kite making, flying and gazing. For more information, visit www.abckitefest.org.
ABC Kite Fest photos and graphics are available on request.
