GIWUS Technology Announces The World's First Fully-Automated AI-Controlled Fire Protection System

Multinational inventors of GIWUS Technology, LLC (giwustech.com), have invented the world's first fully-automated artificial intelligence (AI)-controlled fire safety system. The system includes an Ultraxs Robotic Firefighter and a Smart Application. This innovative system seamlessly interfaces with existing fire suppression systems and the metaverse to automatically detect and suppress fires in a world-record time of under 55 seconds, with zero human intervention.

1. Ultraxs is a smart robotic firefighter equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and extinguish fires automatically. This system is designed to prevent an uncontrolled spread of fire, occurrence of false alarms, waste of fire-suppression materials, irreversible damage and loss of human life, and financial and environmental loss.

1.1. Artificial Intelligence: The world's first fully-automated AI-controlled fire system that acts as a human brain to ensure that it makes the correct decision in all circumstances without the need for human interference. It automatically learns the surrounding conditions and applies AI to function in new situations.

1.2. Smart Detector: Traditional fire alarms are not trust-worthy because of the occurrence of constant false alarms. Ultraxs utilizes the fire industry's fastest and most intelligent fire detection technology, reducing false alarms by 99%. This system detects fire in a world-record time of less than 21 seconds.

1.3. Advance Fire Suppression: Ultraxs has a robust fire suppression system to accurately aim and eliminate fire in less than 27 seconds. The system has precision aiming functionality that reduces property damage costs by 99%.

1.4. Metaverse: This system is the world's first fire safety product that integrates with metaverse technology. Ultraxs connects the users to the metaverse world as a gateway and allows the user to virtually observe, intervene, control, and even be educated on fire detection and suppression processes.

2. Smart application: Ultraxs announced the smartest application that monitors the whole process from fire detection to elimination, with no human intervention. It shows the location of the fire and is accessible to users via its Smart Application.

Detection in 21 seconds, suppression in 26 seconds; How it Works.

Ultraxs is cutting-edge technology that employs high-level artificial intelligence (AI). When a fire is identified, AI takes over and undertakes several tasks simultaneously by monitoring different components of the device; Ultraxs detector rotates 360-degrees continuously and identifies a fire in seconds with the highest accuracy while analyzing fire patterns; it makes correct decisions with 99% accuracy; its application starts sending out alarms and notifications in different languages based on the user's selection; it shows all building exits, as well. The AI commands the fire suppression system to 1) rotate 360-degrees and utilize precision aiming to eliminate the fire in less than 27 seconds, and 2) disperses materials in the immediate area of the fire, thus sparing surrounding areas from damage and subsequent losses. The AI is capable of detecting multiple fire cases simultaneously. In a case of a fire, the firefighter can virtually see the fire location with metaverse technology in 3D and analyze the ongoing fire, false alarm, people that need rescue, etc.

In the case of a power outage, Ultraxs has a backup battery that can power the device for up to 130 hours. The AI enables Ultraxs to intelligently connect to all existing fire detectors/fire alarms systems in any building for an even safer fire protection system. Ultraxs works globally (can interface with existing fire protection systems), while also working locally, thus eliminating all pipes and exposed basement equipment, if desired.

The highly sophisticated advanced technology in the Ultraxs detector reduces false alarms and errors by 99%, a pervasive factor among all deadly fires as witnessed in the recent Bronx fire case in New York.

Your Smart Home is Incomplete without Ultraxs

Not only does Ultraxs add a high level of intelligence to the fire safety industry, but it also will protect your Smart Home by providing customers the option to add the Google™ Assistant, Apple HomePod™ mini, Amazon™ Alexa & Echo to the app. The Ultraxs smart application is programmed to connect wirelessly to Ultraxs Robotic Firefighter via Bluetooth™. Users can access the smart app on a phone, tablet, or computer. Ultraxs can be used in residential properties, commercial buildings, data centers, factories, hospitals, ships, gas station, etc.

About GIWUS Technology

We are passionate inventors and entrepreneurs and by developing innovative fire protection products, we create innovative solutions to save lives and property from fire cases. To learn about us, visit giwustech.com and follow GIWUS Technology on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006362/en/