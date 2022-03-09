Government of Japan to Exhibit at Travel & Adventure Show 2022 (March 12, 13) to Showcase the Legacy of the TOKYO 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Talk Session by Gold Medalists Jessica Long and Yuto Horigome to Be Held at the Venue Stage from 13:30 to 14:00 on March 12

To develop the legacy created by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games (after this "Tokyo 2020 Games") beyond transient outcomes, the government of Japan will exhibit a booth at the "Travel & Adventure Show 2022" travel market to be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13.

In addition, a talk event featuring Tokyo 2020 Games gold medalists Jessica Long, U.S. Paralympics Swimming, and Yuto Horigome, Japanese Olympics Skateboard Team, is scheduled for Saturday, March 12.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005177/en/

Jessica Long, Tokyo 2020 Games gold medalist (Photo: Business Wire)

The Tokyo 2020 Games, which for the first time marked the second hosting of the Olympic and Paralympic Games by the same city, created a legacy of achievements that people can show with pride to future generations. This project will communicate information under seven themes: Achieving a Harmonious and inclusive Society; Reconstruction/ Revitalizing Regions through Host Towns; Tourism-Destination Country and Japanese Culture; Security and Transportation; Health and Sports; Sustainability; and Operational Model for Large-Scale Events.

In addition to introducing the realization of a harmonious and inclusive society while highlighting achievements such as para-sports experience events, examples of education training on the theme of an inclusive mindset (mental barrier-free), and town planning based on universal designs, the project will introduce diverse initiatives to convey to the world the recovery of areas affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011, including the hosting of competitions in affected areas and the provision of foods from affected areas at Athletes' Village cafeterias. The project will also highlight the "Host Town" initiative aimed at regional revitalization by exchanging activities between local municipalities throughout Japan and participating countries/regions in varied fields, including sports, culture, and economy. Furthermore, the initiatives of appealing to the wide-ranging culture of Japan that took advantage of the Games will be explained.

The project plans to communicate the "Japan brand" at the Travel & Adventure Show 2022 exhibition through videos and panel exhibits on the legacy of the Tokyo 2020 Games, along with a scheduled talk event by invited Tokyo 2020 Games gold medalist Jessica Long and Yuto Horigome.

Event Overview

Travel & Adventure Show 2022

10:00–17:00, March 12 & 13 2022

Los Angeles Convention Center (Booth 1417)

Video message from Noriko Horiuchi, Minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games

Talk: Jessica Long, 16-Times U.S. Paralympic Gold Medal swimmer, and Yuto Horigome, Tokyo 2020 Gold Medal skateboarder

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005177/en/