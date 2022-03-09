McDermott Will & Emery Selects Reveal 11 to Bolster Legal AI and eDiscovery Services

McDermott to Use AI-Powered Reveal 11 Platform for eDiscovery Review and Investigations

International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce that it has selected Reveal 11 to advance the Firm's artificial intelligence (AI)-driven eDiscovery needs, further supporting its commitment to provide clients in eDiscovery review and investigations with the most sophisticated technology available. The Reveal 11 full-suite platform uniquely combines superior AI-powered technology and functionality onto a single platform that can be deployed on-premise or in the cloud.

"This product release is a significant step forward for our clients and the direction we see AI technology heading in the legal market," Martha Louks, McDermott's director of technology services, said. "From the very beginning, we have fostered a close working relationship with Reveal, providing input into their vision and roadmap, which will ultimately increase efficiencies and improve outcomes across a variety of our technology-driven offerings."

"As one of the premier global legal organizations, McDermott understands the role of AI in the practice of law as a force multiplier for their teams and a massive competitive advantage for their business—today and for years to come," Wendell Jisa, founder & CEO of Reveal, said. "It's the ultimate honor to have the exceptional legal minds at McDermott give Reveal 11 their stamp of approval. We look forward to the work ahead as the two organizations continue to innovate the practice of law with AI."

McDermott will use all aspects of Reveal's end-to-end platform, which fully integrates the best Legal AI technology in the industry: Reveal AI and Brainspace. McDermott will also take advantage of the full breadth of Reveal 11's functionality to perform early data analysis and case assessment, AI-powered compliance investigations and technology-assisted document review to achieve superior results for its clients—all supported and enhanced by exceptional visual analytics. Having access to all these tools on one platform allows McDermott to quickly understand nuanced data while simultaneously uncovering critical insights that traditional tools simply cannot.

The announcement to leverage Reveal 11 follows news that McDermott and Reveal have significantly expanded their partnership. Reveal's leading data scientists are already working hand-in-hand with McDermott on Reveal's current AI platform and will continue to do so seamlessly when Reveal 11 becomes available in Q3 of this year.

"Over the past many years, our legal technology team has been interested in and having active discussions about how AI-driven tools originally built for eDiscovery purposes could have major implications for unlocking data internally," Christopher Adams, McDermott's chief innovation counsel, said. "We are just starting to scratch the surface of how that can impact the practice of law now and the opportunities that lie ahead."

About McDermott, Will & Emery

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective—and often unexpected—solutions that propel success. More than 1,200 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

About Reveal

Reveal, with Brainspace technology, is a global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform. Fueled by powerful AI technology and backed by the most experienced team of data scientists in the industry, Reveal's cloud-based software offers a full suite of eDiscovery solutions all on one seamless platform. Users of Reveal include law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Featuring deployment options in the cloud or on-premise, an intuitive user design and multilingual user interfaces, Reveal is modernizing the practice of law, saving users time, money and offering them a competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.revealdata.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

