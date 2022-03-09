PRO Unlimited Appoints Chief Marketing Officer to Its Leadership Team

Veteran marketing executive tapped to elevate the organization's position in the contingent workforce management industry

PRO Unlimited, the Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform provider, today announced Vidhya Srinivasan has joined the executive team as its new and first ever Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Srinivasan is a technology marketing executive that has grown and transformed businesses for over two decades.

In her new role at PRO, Srinivasan will lead the global marketing organization across corporate, brand, product, client, partner and field marketing. She brings a successful track record of digital disruption, repositioning of companies and creating categories for relevance and growth.

"As we define the future of work with our clients and how to better position them to identify, engage and manage talent through our Integrated Workforce Management platform, it is equally important that we continue to invest in our own positioning as the industry leader," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO at PRO Unlimited. "Vidhya will be critical in helping us achieve this vision. She is an accomplished digital transformation executive with both the passion and expertise in building a brand, creating a category and disrupting the market. Her proven approach will help amplify our impact on the space."

"We're on the cusp of another significant and positive technology evolution for the enterprise, one that will reshape the future of work and contingent workforce management to be more efficient, strategic and collaborative," said Vidhya Srinivasan, Chief Marketing Officer at PRO Unlimited. "As the composition of the global workforce continues to shift to contingent workers, leveraging the power of a technology ecosystem to find, win and redeploy this talent will be critical to organizations' competitiveness. I am excited to be part of this journey to establishing PRO as the Integrated Workforce Management platform leader for our clients worldwide."

Most recently, Srinivasan served as Blue Yonder's Senior Vice President of Marketing where she was responsible for brand, product and industry marketing, GTM strategy and enablement. She played a critical role in elevating the company's brand and valuation. Prior to Blue Yonder, Srinivasan was a marketing leader with some of the world's most notable organizations including ServiceNow, BMC, Cisco and Oracle. Srinivasan is also a board member at FirstBoard.io®.

About PRO Unlimited

Serving hundreds of the world's most recognizable brands, PRO Unlimited offers modern workforce management and a partner ecosystem supported by data, software, intelligence and services to meet your flexible workforce needs. PRO's Integrated Workforce Management platform can adapt quickly to regional or industry economic shifts, and provides the speed, scale, flexibility, transparency and expertise to serve as the holistic platform for the modern workforce. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, PRO has helped global brands and organizations achieve operational and financial success for more than 30 years. http://www.prounlimited.com

