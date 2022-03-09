Skillz Spotlights Innovation, Monetization, and Growth Through Competition at the 36th Annual Game Developers Conference

Skillz Live and Virtual Exhibitor Booth #S749 South Hall Thrills Attendees With A Fun Week of Live Skillz-Powered Mobile Game Competitions, New Developer-Enabling Products, and A Sneak Preview of the NEW NFL Branded Mobile Games

Uniting for the first time at this year's Game Developers Conference (GDC), Skillz SKLZ, the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, will be hosting Aarki, its growing demand side platform (DSP), alongside Skillz' strategic Photon Engine partner. Visit Skillz' booth at GDC - one of the biggest events of the year for the game developer community - located at #S749 in South Hall, which takes place March 23-25, 2022 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco.

"Skillz's unique, disruptive platform continues to democratize the mobile gaming industry by making it better and easier for developers to create, monetize, and grow their games through competition," said Andrew Paradise, CEO of Skillz. "We look forward to sharing an exclusive first look at some of Skillz's latest product innovations, services, and strategic partnerships at GDC that will further enable new and existing developers to build multi-million dollar franchises on the Skillz platform."

At this year's GDC, Skillz will be unveiling a showstopping lineup of exclusive first looks and live events, including:

Show Days (March 23-25):

SNEAK PREVIEW OF THE FIRST NFL-BRANDED MOBILE GAMES ON SKILLZ: Compete and play the NFL & Skillz Game Developer Challenge finalists' NFL-branded mobile games, presently in limited soft launch. Check out which games are your favorite. The winning games will be announced prior to the 2022 NFL season.

SKILLZ AND PHOTON ENGINE VIP DEVELOPER HAPPY HOUR ON TUESDAY, MARCH 22: Skillz and its Photon Engine partner will host an exclusive VIP developer Happy Hour. (Invitation only event)

SKILLZ GDC 2022 SESSION ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23, 12:30-1:30 PM: Join an in-person and virtual session on "Building the Future of Competition" with Andrew Paradise, CEO of Skillz; Mark Val, Head of Growth at Photon Engine; and George Petro, President of Play Mechanix.

SKILLZ NEW PRODUCT INNOVATIONS AND SERVICES: Schedule a VIP preview of Skillz's impending product and service innovations for the developer ecosystem. And learn more about Aarki, the first integrated esports advertising platform for delivering industry-leading ROI for performance advertisers on the Skillz platform. To schedule a meeting, contact salesteam@skillz.com.

LEARN MORE ABOUT PHOTON ENGINE: Meet with the creators of the Photon Engine, the world's leading synchronous multiplayer gaming technology that allows Skillz developers to create and host real-time, multiplayer games. Contact Mark Val at mark@photonengine.com.

Stay tuned for more live updates from Skillz at GDC 2022 posted throughout the week, March 21-25 on Skillz Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn social channels. Also coming soon, GDC virtual attendees can also stop by Skillz Virtual Booth to read and view all of the show action in real-time.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC's Disruptor 50, Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the number-one fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

