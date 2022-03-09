Crest Whitening Emulsions, The Most Awarded Teeth Whitener of 2021, Now Available with New Overnight Freshness

New formula applied as part of a nightly routine works while sleeping for whiter teeth and fresher breath, taking consumers from confident, to OVERLY confident ahead of their next date

Crest, a long-established leader in the at-home teeth whitening category, today announced the expansion of its award-winning lineup of leave-on teeth whitening treatments with the launch of new Crest Whitening Emulsions + Overnight Freshness, taking the innovation one step further with the added convenience of applying before bed to wake up with whiter teeth and fresher breath. For consumers that are ready to freshen up their dating profiles this spring, the launch of new Crest Whitening Emulsions + Overnight Freshness encourages daters to feel overconfident with the help of a whiter smile.

Featuring a breakthrough formula that is easily applied in seconds with no need to rinse or brush off, Crest Whitening Emulsions + Overnight Freshness is enamel safe with virtually no sensitivity. For noticeably whiter teeth that will leave consumers with that "I woke up like this" confidence, simply apply & sleep nightly for 14 treatments.

"Whether you're getting ready for an upcoming date or swiping on before bed, this new innovation – inspired by consumers' preference to whiten their smile as part of their evening routine – is even more convenient and works to whiten teeth even while sleeping," said Aly Venneri, Crest Teeth Whitening Brand Director. "We're thrilled to expand our successful Crest Whitening Emulsions line to deliver the best in teeth whitening for your everyday and now your every night beauty and grooming routine – plus who doesn't love the added benefit of fresh breath in the morning!"

Crest also teamed up with television host and dating expert, Kamie Crawford to share her tips for putting forth confidence, and how Crest Whitening Emulsions + Overnight Freshness can bring overconfidence to users' dating lives.

"Step one starts with making sure your dating profile picture reflects your gorgeous white smile because not only does it exude confidence, but some experts believe it can even lead to more matches," said Crawford. "Then when it comes to the IRL date itself, do what makes you feel like the very best version of yourself when prepping – whether it's an outfit that makes you feel good, or swiping on Crest Whitening Emulsions + Overnight Freshness for that extra boost. Applying the night before a date always leaves me feeling overly confident the next morning with a smile that I'm excited to show off."

To kick off, Crest is giving daters the chance to win new Crest Whitening Emulsions + Overnight Freshness for themselves. Enter at https://crest.com/en-us/overnightsweepstakes now through March 30. For a full list of rules and regulations, please see below* or learn more HERE. And if you're dating on Tinder, you may also be given the chance to enter the sweepstakes straight from the app.

New Crest Whitening Emulsions + Overnight Freshness is now available at CrestWhiteSmile.com and retailers nationwide.

Crest Whitening Emulsions + Overnight Freshness: 1 minute apply & sleep variety includes (1) 25g leave-on teeth whitening treatment tube filled with Crest Whitening Emulsions, (1) wand applicator for easy application and (1) stand for counter storage, available for $54.99 MSRP.

*No purchases nec. Void where prohibited. 18+, 50 US & DC only. Ends 3/30/22. Rules: https://crest.com/en-us/overnightsweepstakes

About Crest

A trusted leader in oral health, Crest was the first oral care brand to secure the ADA Seal of Acceptance for a clinically proven fluoride toothpaste. Since first introducing fluoride toothpaste 54 years ago, it is estimated that Crest has helped prevent countless cavities in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Crest is owned and distributed by The Procter & Gamble Company.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

