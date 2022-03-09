PFL Partners With Iterable to Bring Direct Mail Into the Leading Omnichannel Marketing Ecosystem

Partnership Enables Joint Customers to Easily Insert Direct Mail as an Orchestrated Step in the Buyer Journey and Create Impactful Hybrid Experiences at Scale

PFL, a leading hybrid experience company, today announced its partnership with Iterable, the cross-channel marketing platform that powers unified and memorable customer experiences. The new partnership enables joint customers to run orchestrated and data-driven omnichannel marketing campaigns that include measurable, personalized, and automated direct mail as an integrated part of the customer journey. Iterable's cross-channel marketing platform powers global brands with real-time customer engagement. Through the integration of the PFL and Iterable platforms, brands can develop data-driven campaigns that natively orchestrate direct mail into the customer journey, delivering exceptional customer service and bringing a new level of physical marketing capabilities to Iterable's customers. Now, brands can easily harness the power of both physical and digital marketing touchpoints to create, optimize, and measure every interaction across the entire customer journey, resulting in highly impactful hybrid experiences for joint customers.

The ability for brands to capture audiences and earn their engagement has become increasingly challenging. In fact, a recent survey finds more than half of enterprise employees experience fatigue due to the volume of digital promotions they receive at work. In this new Attention Economy, brands must find new ways to reach their audiences more effectively and inspire customers to take action. PFL delivers authentic human experiences by orchestrating impactful direct mail in an ecosystem fueled by data. The company's Hybrid Experience Platform bridges the gap between the physical and digital worlds, enabling businesses to seamlessly leverage digital signals and behavioral data to trigger physical touchpoints. Through the PFL-Iterable partnership and platform integration, joint customers can create an unparalleled Hybrid Experience by coupling the data-driven digital experience with the human-centered delivery of direct mail—elevating marketing performance with more than digital assets alone.

"PFL's Hybrid Experience is centered on providing timely, orchestrated, and personalized moments of delight through digitally informed direct mail pieces that increase brand loyalty and drive conversions," said Sam Yarborough, vice president of partnerships, PFL. "To do this effectively, we need to meet our customers where they are crafting omnichannel campaigns and collecting data. By partnering with Iterable—a leader in the marketing automation space—we can enable more customers to deliver hybrid experiences that drive results and deliver greater ROI."

PFL brings a new level of direct mail capabilities to Iterable's customers by providing a holistic marketing solution that eliminates data silos when executing marketing programs and provides full transparency into campaign performance. With Iterable and PFL, sending personalized and measurable direct mail is easier than ever. Joint customers can create data-driven marketing and sales campaigns that incorporate tangible direct mail to stand out in the Attention Economy and deliver on the promise and power of the Hybrid Experience.

"Consumers expect their interactions with brands to be seamless and personalized across all channels. A complete, individualized experience is the current and future state of marketing that all brands need to embrace," said Kelsey Mullaney, senior manager of sales strategy & GTM, Iterable. "By partnering with PFL, our joint customers are able to integrate direct mail more seamlessly with their digital marketing channels throughout the lifecycle journey for a more cohesive and long-lasting connection with consumers."

To learn more about the PFL-Iterable partnership or for a demo of the integration, please email inquire@PFL.com.

Learn More

Website: www.pfl.com

Twitter: @pflcom

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/pflcom

About Iterable

Iterable is a cross-channel platform that powers unified and memorable customer experiences. With Iterable, marketers can create, optimize, and measure every interaction taking place throughout the customer journey. Leading brands, like Zillow, DoorDash, Calm, and Box choose Iterable to build customer-centric experiences at scale by delivering the right content to the right audience at the right time. Visit iterable.com for more information.

About PFL

PFL, a leading hybrid experience company, orchestrates physical and digital engagement for brands with their key audiences, using data to automate direct mail and create more authentic human experiences at infinite scale. The key to successful marketing, customer experience, and employee engagement is attention, but it's hard to captivate people fatigued by digital engagement methods. PFL's industry-leading Hybrid Experience Platform combines the emotional power of offline marketing with the measurement and predictability of digital so that brands can deliver one-to-one personalization at scale. The platform offers deep integrations with leading CRMs and MAPs, including Salesforce, Marketo, and Oracle Marketing Cloud, enabling businesses to seamlessly leverage digital signals and behavioral data to trigger physical touchpoints, with full transparency into order status and campaign performance. Leading organizations including Medtronic, Zoom, Proofpoint, and Paycor use PFL to deliver on-brand hybrid experiences that earn the attention of their core audiences, build brand affinity, and amplify business growth.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005326/en/