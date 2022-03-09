Forbes Selects Socure as Best Startup Employer for the Third Year in a Row

Socure Consistently Chosen for its Excellence in Employee Satisfaction, Employer Reputation, and Company Growth

Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, announced that it has been selected by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for the third year in a row. The exclusive list showcases companies experiencing hypergrowth while offering an exceptional culture and outstanding working environment for their employees. Socure is the only identity verification company to be named to this elite list.

Forbes selected Socure from a list of over 10,000 eligible employers, based on an innovative methodology evaluating employer excellence based on three different criteria: employee satisfaction, employer reputation, and company growth.

In pursuit of fostering a welcoming and high-performance environment, Socure empowers employees to take ownership in strategy and innovation, gives freedom to innovate and push boundaries, and collaborate selflessly. Socureans are hired and retained not only for their merit-based qualifications but also for their fit with Socure's cultural principles that position employees to perform their absolute best, at the highest standard possible, and aligned with a vision of enabling digital trust on the internet.

"We are innovators and problem solvers at Socure, no matter the role. We give our employees the freedom to explore new ways of doing things and create cutting edge solutions to any number of problems and encourage everyone to always be learning so we can innovate more and push the boundaries of what's possible," said Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure. "It's an honor to be recognized as a company fostering and supporting growth for our employees. Fostering a culture of employee engagement, collaboration, and ownership is a key feature of our broader identity here at Socure."

Socure is the market leader and highest valued company in the identity verification and fraud prevention space. Its graph-based platform combines advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence with all elements of a consumer's identity to deliver the most accurate and robust identity verification and proofing, Know Your Customer (KYC), and fraud risk prediction solutions in the market. The company's platform is the gold standard for over 1,000 customers across industries, including financial services, gaming, crypto, telco, healthcare, e-commerce, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, and government agencies looking to reduce fraud and automate approvals while reducing consumer friction and false positives.

The Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2022 are published online at www.forbes.com/americas-best-startup-employers.

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification and trust. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, and the broader internet to verify identities in real time. The company has more than 1,000 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the top five banks, seven of the top 10 card issuers, three of the top MSBs, the top payroll provider, the top credit bureau, the top online gaming operator, the top Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, and over 250 of the largest fintechs. Marquee customers include Chime, SoFi, Varo, Public, Stash, and DraftKings. Socure customers have become investors in the company including Citi Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Capital One Ventures, MVB Bank, Voyager, and Synchrony. Additional investors include Accel, T. Rowe Price, Bain Capital Ventures, Tiger Global, Commerce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Sorenson, Flint Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, and others.

