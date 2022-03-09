Exabeam Names Mark Jensen to Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee

Exabeam, the leader in Next-gen SIEM and XDR, today announced the appointment of Mark Jensen to the Exabeam Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee. Jensen is a veteran of Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he served as U.S. Managing Partner-Audit and Enterprise Risk Services, Technology Industry and U.S. Managing Partner-Venture Capital Services Group. Overall, he brings more than 40 years of public accounting experience to the Exabeam board.

Jensen has extensive expertise in accounting, auditing, and financial advisory services for cybersecurity and technology companies. He is also a member of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee Chair of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC. Prior to his auditing and VC leadership roles at Deloitte & Touche LLP, Mark was an executive at Arthur Andersen LLP, and served as the Managing Partner of the firm's Silicon Valley Office and Global Technology Industry Practice. Jensen has also served as a member on the Board of Directors of Unwired Planet, Inc. (formerly Openwave Systems Inc.), Control4 Corporation, and Forescout Technologies, Inc., among others.

"Mark is one of the most accomplished audit committee chairs in the industry and we are honored to have him join our board at this time of high-growth and increased demand for our cloud-based cyber analytics products," said Michael DeCesare, CEO and President at Exabeam. "Mark's deep auditing and financial experience combined with his track record of success in cyber and tech will help us ensure the highest levels of financial integrity at Exabeam as our business growth accelerates in the U.S. and around the world."

"I'm delighted to join the Board of Directors of this exceptional and fast-growing cybersecurity company," said Jensen. "Exabeam machine learning-driven analytics shines at rooting out insider as well as external threats and helps worldwide security teams achieve positive security outcomes. I've watched Exabeam quickly become the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) market leader and am excited to be on the board as the company becomes a major player in the larger security operations category."

Other Exabeam Board of Director members include Exabeam Chairman and Co-founder Nir Polak, Exabeam CEO and President Michael DeCesare, CEO Cato Networks Shlomo Kramer, General Partner Lightspeed Venture Partners Ravi Mhatre, Managing Director Norwest Venture Partners Matthew Howard, Founder Acrew Capital Theresia Gouw, and General Partner Icon Ventures Jeb Miller.

About Exabeam

Exabeam is a global cybersecurity leader that adds intelligence to every IT and security stack. The leader in Next-gen SIEM and XDR, Exabeam is reinventing the way security teams use analytics and automation to solve Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR), from common security threats to the most critical that are difficult to identify. Exabeam offers a comprehensive cloud-delivered solution that leverages machine learning and automation using a prescriptive, outcomes-based approach to TDIR. We design and build products to help security teams detect external threats, compromised users and malicious adversaries, minimize false positives and best protect their organizations. For more information, visit www.exabeam.com

Exabeam, the Exabeam logo, Exabeam Fusion, Smart Timelines, Security Operations Platform, and XDR Alliance are service marks, trademarks or registered marks of Exabeam, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2022 Exabeam, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005271/en/