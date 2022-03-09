Seismic Appoints Hayden Stafford as President and Chief Revenue Officer

Former Pegasystems executive brings go-to-market leadership experience from Microsoft, Salesforce, and IBM

Seismic, the global leader in enablement, today announced Hayden Stafford has joined as President and Chief Revenue Officer. Reporting to Seismic CEO and co-founder Doug Winter, Hayden will oversee the Sales and Customer Success teams, driving further efficiencies and alignment in Seismic's go-to-market (GTM) strategy.

Hayden brings to Seismic more than 25 years of experience leading teams at global technology brands. Most recently, he served as President of Global Client Engagement at Pegasystems, where he was responsible for all global GTM functions, including sales, customer success, marketing, strategy and operations, and channel partners. Prior to Pegasystems, Hayden was Corporate Vice President of Global Microsoft Business Applications (Microsoft Dynamics 365), where he was accountable for the business unit's global sales, operations, strategy, and enablement. Before Microsoft, Hayden was an SVP at Salesforce and served more than 10 years at IBM.

"Hayden has a proven track record of leading strong teams and expanding channel ecosystems at some of the most successful public software companies in the world. I'm excited to welcome him to Seismic and to see how he'll guide our teams and business to new levels of excellence," said Doug Winter, CEO and co-founder, Seismic. "His experience spearheading international growth at the helm of GTM teams will be an immense asset to Seismic's future."

Hayden joins Seismic after the company recently surpassed $280 million in annual revenue run rate at the close of its fiscal year 2022, a 50% increase year over year. In addition to robust revenue growth, Seismic tripled its customer base in FY22 and drove a 100% increase in engaged users.

"I'm thrilled to join Doug and the rest of the Seismic team, especially coming off the heels of the company's record-breaking fiscal year and fourth quarter," said Hayden. "There are tremendous opportunities in front of us. I'm eager to get to work, meet my new teams, collaborate with our partners, and help Seismic continue to deliver a superior experience to our customers around the world."

Hayden holds an MBA from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University, and a Bachelor of Science from Saint Lawrence University. He lives in Ohio with his family.

