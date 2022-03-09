DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas Awarded With Additional Housing Choice Vouchers Through the HUD-VASH Program to Help Aid Veterans With Housing in North Texas

DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (DHA), has been awarded additional funding from HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) for its Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 allocation.
The HUD-VASH program combines Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) rental housing assistance for homeless veterans with case management, clinical services and other supportive services provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
Beginning in 2008, HUD-VASH vouchers have been awarded based on geographic need and public housing agency administrative performance. HUD recently awarded DHA with an additional allocation of 25 vouchers that represent a budget authority of $220,374. The default effective date for the award is January 1, 2022 with disbursement spanning from January 2022 through May 2022.
DHA is the tenth largest public housing authority in the nation and provides affordable housing opportunities for over 55,700 people through public housing developments and HCV programs.
The latest active count for DHA VASH participants is 692 veterans. With the addition of the latest allocation, DHA has 117 Housing Choice Vouchers available for veterans to use for immediate access to permanent supportive housing.
"We owe our veterans an immense debt of gratitude for their service to our country," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. "Our city recognizes that they put themselves in harm's way to protect us and that we must now care for them in their times of need. This additional federal funding will help more of our city's veterans maintain stable housing and get back on their feet. We are thankful for this program, and we will continue to look for ways to support and honor our veterans," he concluded.
Veterans in need of rental housing assistance should contact their case manager at their local Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The case manager will refer eligible veterans to DHA.
"We are honored to receive additional federal resources through the HUD-VASH program, enabling DHA to continue holding its legacy-performance in the disbursement of rental assistance for our homeless veterans," said Troy Broussard, chief executive officer and president of DHA. "It is a privilege to service those who have faithfully served our country by providing stable, decent and affordable housing in a time of need," he stated.
About DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (formerly the Dallas Housing Authority)
DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas provides quality, affordable housing to low-income families and individuals through the effective and efficient administration of housing assistance programs. The agency aims to create opportunities for program participants to achieve self-sufficiency and economic independence. DHA provides housing opportunities to ~55,000 people through public housing developments and Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) programs. Our mission is to provide affordable quality housing and access to supportive resources across North Texas. DHA is governed by its Board of Commissioners and administers housing programs funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. DHA is an independent, local government entity that is separate from the Dallas City Housing/Community Services department, which is governed by the City of Dallas. For more information about DHA, please visit www.dhantx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005250/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
