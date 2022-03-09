S3 Ventures Announces $250M Fund VII – The Largest Venture Capital Fund Focused on Texas-based Startups

Austin-based venture capital firm with assets under management surpassing $900 million invests primarily in Texas-based startups across three sectors: business technology, digital experiences and health care technology

S3 Ventures today announced a $250 million Fund VII — the latest and largest venture capital fund focused on the state of Texas. With $900 million in assets under management, the Austin-based VC is the largest firm that primarily invests in Texas-based startups.

S3's seventh fund is representative of a decade-long acceleration in startup funding across the state — concentrated in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. The rapid growth of local capital sources in recent years has enabled hundreds of Texas startups to raise multiple rounds in their home state — rather than rely on coastal firms for financing.

Since its founding in 2005, S3 Ventures has been backed by one limited partner — a highly philanthropic family with a multibillion-dollar foundation focused on addressing social inequities. With its single-LP structure, the firm is undistracted by fundraising and unencumbered by many of the constraints faced by traditional VC firms, thereby providing patient capital that better aligns with a founder's long-term vision.

"In our first 17 years, we have been fortunate to partner with truly visionary founders who have transformed the way we work, live and heal," said S3 Managing Director Brian R. Smith. "We look forward to working with many more in the years ahead."

S3 Ventures makes initial investments from $500,000 to $10 million in seed, series A or series B rounds with the capacity to invest more than $20 million throughout the life of a company.

A Texas-sized Track Record of Success

S3 has made more than 50 investments to date, with more than 25 active portfolio companies and more than 20 exits. S3 portfolio companies have raised nearly $2 billion in total financing.

Recent exits include:

Alkami Technology co-founder and Chief Strategy & Product Officer Stephen Bohanon attributes S3's patient-capital model as contributing to the company's success.

"S3 was an investor during the full lifecycle of the company, from seed stage to IPO," Bohanon said. "They supplied early capital, guidance, process and governance. They also attracted growth-stage investors by leveraging their network, which helped us rapidly scale-up to our public offering."

Texas Set to Become Second-largest U.S. Tech Ecosystem

"We believe that by 2030, Texas could be the second-largest technology ecosystem in the country," Smith said. "That growth is being driven by long-term demographic shifts and broad-based economic strength of not just Austin, but also Dallas, Houston and San Antonio."

The firm's portfolio focus underscores its vision of the Lone Star State becoming the nation's No. 2 premier tech hub. To date, S3 has made 36 investments in Austin, four in Dallas and six in Houston.

Current Texas-based portfolio companies are spread across the state, with:

14 Austin investments including UpEquity, a real estate startup democratizing the home buying process; Atmosphere TV, a cable alternative that provides free-streaming TV for businesses; and Interplay Learning, a provider of 3D simulation-based training for the skilled trades;

3 Dallas investments including Alkami Technology, a digital banking platform; NoiseAware; a provider of automated noise monitoring and resolution systems for property managers; and IFM Restoration, an online marketplace that connects contractors with owners of single family rental homes;

3 Houston investments including BrainCheck, a provider of interactive cognitive assessment and care planning technology; Saranas, an early bleed detection system; and BuildForce, a construction labor marketplace.

S3 Ventures' Deep Stable of Investment Experts

Smith founded the firm with a $20 million first fund 17 years ago. An electrical engineer who began his career at IBM, Smith previously founded Austin-headquartered Crossroads Systems in 1994, leading it as CEO through five rounds of VC funding, an IPO and beyond. He now leads the firm's team of eight investment professionals, all based in Austin.

General Partner Charlie Plauche, who has led over a dozen of the firm's investments and multiple exits, started as an intern and joined full time in 2011, after earning an MBA from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin. Plauche previously worked at Alabama-based Harbert Private Equity.

The firm's newest partner, Eric Engineer, joined in 2018, after serving as CEO of Invodo, an S3 Ventures portfolio company acquired that year. Engineer previously worked at Sevin Rosen Funds in Dallas; Microsoft in Redmond, Washington; and, Trilogy Software in Austin. Engineer earned an MBA at Harvard Business School, and a master's degree and a bachelor's degree in computer science from Rice University in Houston.

Aaron Perman is a principal at S3 Ventures and has worked with the majority of S3's portfolio companies. A graduate of the University of Southern California, Perman joined the firm in 2013 from Los Angeles based hedge fund Western Standard. Perman also served as CEO of New York based Qualia Media prior to its acquisition.

About S3 Ventures

Founded in 2005, S3 Ventures is an Austin-based venture capital firm that has raised seven funds with more than $900 million in assets under management. S3 is the largest VC firm focused on Texas. S3 Ventures typically makes its initial investment in seed through series B rounds, with checks ranging from $500,000 to $10 million, into startups innovating in business technology, digital experiences and health care technology. The firm has the capacity to invest more than $20 million during a company's lifetime. S3 has made more than 50 investments to date, with more than 25 active portfolio companies and more than 20 exits. S3's portfolio companies have gone on to raise nearly $2 billion in financing. Since its inception, S3 has been backed by a single philanthropic family with a multibillion-dollar foundation. With its sole-LP structure, the firm is undistracted by fundraising and unencumbered by many of the constraints faced by traditional VC firms, providing patient capital that better aligns with the needs of visionary founders. More at https://www.s3vc.com/.

