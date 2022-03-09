fuboTV to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on March 15, 2022

fuboTV Inc. FUBO, the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler, CFO John Janedis and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Alison Sternberg will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Annual Media, Internet and Telecom Conference on March 15, 2022 at 11:05 a.m. ET in Palm Beach, FL.
Additionally, management will host one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.
The live presentation can be accessed here. A webcast of the presentation will also be available on the Events & Presentations section of fuboTV's investor relations website.
About fuboTV
With a mission to build the world's leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. FUBO aims to transcend the industry's current TV model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, Spain and, through its acquisition of Molotov, in France.
Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. The company's sports-first cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, offers U.S. subscribers more than 100 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can interact with fuboTV's live streaming experience through predictive free-to-play games, which are integrated into select sports content.
Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., launched Fubo Sportsbook, a next-generation mobile sportsbook purpose-built to integrate with fuboTV, in 2021.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005182/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.