fuboTV to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on March 15, 2022

fuboTV Inc. FUBO, the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler, CFO John Janedis and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Alison Sternberg will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Annual Media, Internet and Telecom Conference on March 15, 2022 at 11:05 a.m. ET in Palm Beach, FL.

Additionally, management will host one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

The live presentation can be accessed here. A webcast of the presentation will also be available on the Events & Presentations section of fuboTV's investor relations website.

About fuboTV

With a mission to build the world's leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. FUBO aims to transcend the industry's current TV model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, Spain and, through its acquisition of Molotov, in France.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. The company's sports-first cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, offers U.S. subscribers more than 100 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can interact with fuboTV's live streaming experience through predictive free-to-play games, which are integrated into select sports content.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., launched Fubo Sportsbook, a next-generation mobile sportsbook purpose-built to integrate with fuboTV, in 2021.

