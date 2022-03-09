Robin Integrates With Logitech's Tap Scheduler to Enhance Employee Office Experiences

Robin's Alliance with Logitech Supports Advanced Functionality and Deep Workplace Analytics for Innovative Meeting Device

Robin, the first workplace platform that puts people before places, today announced its integration with Logitech's Tap Scheduler – an enterprise-grade room display system that makes booking collaborative spaces easier for in-office employees. The integration melds Logitech's innovative office device with Robin's intuitive software and workplace analytics to allow employees to identify and reserve physical and virtual meeting spaces with just a few taps.

"The blending of remote and in-office work is an ongoing challenge for many businesses," said Sudeep Trivedi, Head of Logitech's Video Collaboration Alliances and Go-to-Market. "Forward-thinking organizations are making investments in products like Tap SchedIuler to make it easier for employees to leverage collaborative spaces and office assets. Robin's flagship workplace platform, now integrated with Tap Scheduler, offers scheduling and real-time analytics to ensure every square foot of the office supports employee productivity and engagement."

"Businesses and employees alike are acclimating to hybrid workplaces," said Brian Muse, co-founder, and CTO at Robin. "Organizations investing in their office can use our software on Logitech's scheduling panel to reduce the friction associated with working from the office and level up their workplace experience. Further, Robin integrates with Tap Scheduler's LED lights to make it easy for employees to identify available conference rooms at a glance down a hallway."

Robin's workplace platform is highly integrated with enterprise software platforms to deliver an exceptional user experience. Its intuitive design and analytics help businesses of all sizes optimize space, gain insights into office demand, and help employees stay productive and engaged. When employees log in, they're guided to sit with their colleagues, prompted to book a safety check (if necessary), and offered available collaboration spaces that fit their meeting schedule.

About Robin

