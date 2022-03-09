Ziff Davis Issues 2021 ESG Report

Ziff Davis, Inc. ZD, today issued its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report for 2021, including findings from the Company's first greenhouse gas inventory and updated demographic information. The report reflects the Company's ongoing efforts to align with GRI, SASB and TCFD reporting standards.
"I'm proud to share Ziff Davis' first ever ESG report, which marks a major step forward in the Company's sustainability journey and highlights our commitment to operating our business with the highest standards of ethics, integrity and transparency," said Ziff Davis CEO Vivek Shah. "As the report details, we are focusing our efforts on five critical ESG issues: diversity, equity and inclusion; environmental sustainability; community engagement; data security and privacy; and governance."
The report covers Ziff Davis' approach to ESG across the Company, detailing the policies, programs and practices which address many of the material topics most important to the Company and its stakeholders. It shares the tangible results the Company has achieved to date across its business, in its industry and within its communities.
Included in the report are findings from Ziff Davis' first greenhouse gas inventory, which calculates the Company's Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. Additionally, the report announces the Company's commitment to developing a science-based emissions reduction target.
View Ziff Davis' complete 2021 ESG Report at https://bit.ly/ZiffDavis2021ESGReport
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis ZD is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.
