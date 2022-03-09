Carvana Unveils Newest Car Vending Machine in San Diego

Carvana Opens 31st Car Vending Machine in U.S., Third in California

Today Carvana CVNA, the industry pioneer for buying and selling cars online, launched its newest Car Vending Machine, located in Escondido, Calif. The white brick and glass structure stands eight stories tall with a 27-vehicle capacity, offering car buyers in the area an entirely New Way To Buy A Car®. Customers can shop an inventory of more than 70,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005114/en/

Carvana Opens 31st Car Vending Machine in Escondido, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana customers can save valuable time by skipping the dealership and shopping online, and select a day and time convenient for them to pick up their vehicle at the Car Vending Machine. Upon arrival, customers will be greeted by a Customer Advocate and receive a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the automated vending process. Carvana customers get a front-row seat to watch their vehicle descending through the brightly lit shore-inspired structure from the heart of the all-glass tower.

Carvana has also upgraded the concept of the traditional test drive with a 7-day return policy. Car buyers get to live with the car for a full week to ensure the vehicle fits their needs and lifestyle—whether it's making sure there's enough cargo room for weekend trips to Coronado, or testing the towing capacity on a newly purchased SUV on the way inland to the dunes. Customers can get to know their new ride backed by the peace of mind and knowledge that Carvana vehicles pass a rigorous,150-point inspection, have no frame damage, and have never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections, and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car's vehicle description page.

Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer in just minutes—even without purchasing a vehicle. Additionally, Carvana never charges hidden, bogus fees like "documentation fees," which can often be added to the price of a vehicle at the last minute.

"Southern California has always been an important region for Carvana, where we've maintained an active presence since 2017. Now, to be returning in 2022 to expand our footprint with our third Car Vending Machine in California, and our 31st in the U.S. is an impressive reflection of how far we've come," said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. "We look forward to driving San Diego area residents happy with all of the fun and excitement that comes with our Car Vending Machine experience."

The newest Car Vending Machine is the third of its kind in California, and the 31st in the U.S. Additional Car Vending Machines are located in Utah, Virginia, Nevada, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Maryland, Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Michigan and Georgia.

The San Diego Car Vending Machine is located at 559 N. Hale Ave. in Escondido. Location hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT. Vehicle pick-up at any of Carvana's Car Vending Machines is free for all Carvana customers.

About Carvana

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana's CVNA mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. With a continued focus on its customers, technology and innovation, Carvana offers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing experience. Carvana.com enables customers to quickly and easily shop more than 70,000 vehicles, finance, trade in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts and schedule delivery or pickup at one of its patented, automated Car Vending Machines. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company, providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to customers in over 300 U.S. markets.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or the Carvana Blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005114/en/