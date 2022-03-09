Whole Foods Market Experts Reveal Beauty Trends for 2022

Annual Beauty Week Sale, March 16 to 22, offers opportunity to try trending, innovative beauty products at a discount

In celebration of Whole Foods Market's Beauty Week, experts on the grocer's Trends Council unveiled their annual list of top five beauty trends for the year – ceramides, prickly pear, translucent zinc sunscreen, overnight hairstyling and jelly-textured skincare – along with a list of corresponding products.

Beauty enthusiasts can shop the trending products at discounted prices during Whole Foods Market's annual Beauty Week sale from March 16 through 22, when the retailer will offer its wide selection of facial and skin care, hair care, cosmetics, nail polish, perfume and beauty accessories at 25% off, with Amazon Prime members getting an additional 10% off.

"Consumers continue to invest in beauty as we've adjusted to a new normal, and we're seeing a focus on conscious and at-home beauty treatments," said Jen Coccaro, vice president of Whole Body Merchandising at Whole Foods Market. "Our customers are keeping a close eye on ingredients as they experiment with new items and come to us for our standards that go beyond typical 'clean beauty' claims and ban more than 180 ingredients."

Whole Foods Market's top five beauty and self-care trend predictions for 2022:

Say ‘Hi' to Ceramides

Ceramides are naturally occurring fatty acids — aka lipids — in our skin that hold outer-layer cells firmly together. Ceramides are kind of like the point guards of this layer, distributing key fluids and nutrients that help support skin moisturization and elasticity. They're popping up in products from industry-leading brands like ACURE, which uses a vegetable-derived lipid concentrate. Try these products and discover how these hardworking lipids can add to your look.

Try the Trend: ACURE Ultra Hydrating Plant Ceramide Daily Facial Lotion; Undefined Beauty R&R Gel-Crème; cocokind Ceramide Barrier Serum (launching in summer 2022); Andalou Deep Hydration Revitalizing Sleeping Mask; DERMA E: Ultra Hydrating Antioxidant Day Cream, Ultra Hydrating Advanced Repair Night Cream

A Pop of Prickly Pear

After years of making a succulent splash in food and drink, cacti — specifically the fruit of the prickly pear — are storming onto the beauty scene. Prickly pear fruit contains amino acids as well as vitamins E and K, which help enhance the appearance of glowing skin. Look out for oils, serums and masks that make the most of its fruit-scented, skin-moisturizing properties.

Try the Trend: Karuna: Cleansing Oil, Sleeping Mask, Drench Sheet Mask; evanhealy: Organic Blue Cactus Beauty Elixir, Organic Blue Cactus Cooling Balm, Organic Blue Cactus Beauty Balm; ACURE Ultra Hydrating Electrolyte Facial Moisturizer

Sun Protection Goes Incognito

When you want to embrace the sun face-first, you don't have to limit your sun protection options to just thick, white pastes. Skincare brands are rising to the occasion with sunscreens that ditch the white cast in favor of translucent non-nano zinc that leaves far less visible residue. Plus, our Quality Standards prohibit common sunscreen ingredients like oxybenzone and octinoxate, so you can feel better about your go-to sunscreen.

Try the Trend: Undefined Beauty R&R Sun Serum; cocokind Daily Facial Sunscreen Lotion SPF 32; Mad Hippie Hydrating Facial SPF 25+; DERMA E Vitamin C Weightless Moisturizer SPF 45; ACURE Radically Rejuvenating Day Cream SPF 30

Style and Snooze

Hair care brands are helping us reclaim our time, with new products that work ultra-efficiently to help us achieve our hair goals. Specifically, there's a new crop of treatments and styling accessories designed to be used overnight. Apply them before bed to maintain style and texture and watch your literal hair care dreams come true as they work while you snooze. Keep an eye out for sleep caps, scrunchies, leave-in conditioners and masques that bring natural textures to life.

Try The Trend: Kitsch: Satin Sleep Cap, Sleep Scrunchies; Camille Rose Honey Hydrate Leave-in Conditioner; 365 by Whole Foods Market Coconut Leave-In Conditioner; Alaffia Beautiful Curls Enhance Leave-in Conditioner

Ja-Ja-Ja-Jelly!

The trendiest texture of 2022 lies somewhere between a gel and a cream. That's right, skin-loving jellies are in, with top brands enhancing ingredients and revamping formulas. These water-based products moisturize without the mess that comes with extra oil. Get ready to play with fun ingredients like acids, active botanicals or vitamins suspended in the products' jiggly textures.

Try the Trend: 365 by Whole Foods Market: Clarifying Seaweed, Nourishing Spirulina, Revitalizing Pomegranate Jelly Masks; cocokind AHA Jelly Cleanser (launching in summer 2022); Mad Hippie Jelly Cleanser; Pacifica Wake Up Beautiful Dream Jelly Face Wash; ACURE Seriously Soothing Jelly Milk Makeup Remover

Beauty Bags in Stores March 18

In addition, Whole Foods Market's highly anticipated Beauty Bags will be available in limited quantities in stores only, starting Friday, March 18. This year, shoppers can choose from two different curated assortments: the Bright Ideas bag, which features skin-loving products packed with ingredients like vitamin C that support glowing skin, and the Glow & Go bag, which features moisturizing products with ingredients like hyaluronic acid. Valued at more than $120 and retailing for $25 each, the Beauty Bags are filled with mixes of mini and full-sized products from brands like Karuna, ACURE, Mad Hippie, evanhealy, HiBAR and Facetory. Each assortment comes in a Queen Alaffia cosmetic bag, handprinted by artisans in Togo, West Africa.

Whole Foods Market's standards go beyond typical "clean beauty" claims. We ban more than 180 ingredients, including parabens, phthalates, microbeads and triclosan, from all beauty and body care products we sell. Additionally, Whole Foods Market requires third-party certification for organic label claims on personal care products, as there are no mandatory government standards for "organic" claims on body care products.

