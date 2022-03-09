LG Energy Solution Michigan Inc. Tech Center President Elected to National Academy of Engineering

LG Energy Solution Michigan Inc. Tech Center today announced that its president, Denise Gray, has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering (NAE), a private, independent, nonprofit institution that provides engineering leadership in service to the nation.
"I'm very honored to be elected as a member in the National Academy of Engineering, one of the most prestigious engineering organizations in the country," Gray said. "I have dedicated my life to the pursuit of engineering excellence. I am humbled to be recognized this way."
Election to the NAE is among the highest professional distinctions bestowed upon engineers. To receive membership, an engineer must have made outstanding contributions to "engineering research, practice, or education, including, where appropriate, significant contributions to the engineering literature" and to "the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education."
The NAE has more than 2,000 peer-elected members and international members, senior professionals in business, academia and government who are among the world's most accomplished engineers. Notable members include Mary Barra, Elon Musk and Shirley Ann Jackson, among others. NAE members provide the leadership and expertise for numerous projects focused on the relationships between engineering, technology, and the quality of life.
The mission of the National Academy of Engineering is to advance the welfare and prosperity of the nation by providing independent advice on matters involving engineering and technology, and by promoting a vibrant engineering profession and public appreciation of engineering.
The NAE is part of The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. It operates under the same congressional act of incorporation that established the National Academy of Sciences, signed in 1863 by President Lincoln. Under this charter the NAE is directed to "when called upon by any department or agency of the government, to investigate, examine, experiment, and report upon any subject of science or art."
Engineering program activities cut across the many operational units of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. Gray was also recently appointed to a two-year term to the Secretary of Energy's Advisory Board to help identify emerging issues related to the DOE's activities and offer suggestions for improvements to its operation.
LG Energy Solution Michigan Inc. Tech Center is the North American subsidiary of LG Energy Solution, one of the world's largest lithium-ion battery manufacturers with significant market share in consumer, automotive and stationary applications. For more information, please visit www.lgenergymi.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005390/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.