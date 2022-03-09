LG Energy Solution Michigan Inc. Tech Center President Elected to National Academy of Engineering

LG Energy Solution Michigan Inc. Tech Center today announced that its president, Denise Gray, has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering (NAE), a private, independent, nonprofit institution that provides engineering leadership in service to the nation.

"I'm very honored to be elected as a member in the National Academy of Engineering, one of the most prestigious engineering organizations in the country," Gray said. "I have dedicated my life to the pursuit of engineering excellence. I am humbled to be recognized this way."

Election to the NAE is among the highest professional distinctions bestowed upon engineers. To receive membership, an engineer must have made outstanding contributions to "engineering research, practice, or education, including, where appropriate, significant contributions to the engineering literature" and to "the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education."

The NAE has more than 2,000 peer-elected members and international members, senior professionals in business, academia and government who are among the world's most accomplished engineers. Notable members include Mary Barra, Elon Musk and Shirley Ann Jackson, among others. NAE members provide the leadership and expertise for numerous projects focused on the relationships between engineering, technology, and the quality of life.

The mission of the National Academy of Engineering is to advance the welfare and prosperity of the nation by providing independent advice on matters involving engineering and technology, and by promoting a vibrant engineering profession and public appreciation of engineering.

The NAE is part of The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. It operates under the same congressional act of incorporation that established the National Academy of Sciences, signed in 1863 by President Lincoln. Under this charter the NAE is directed to "when called upon by any department or agency of the government, to investigate, examine, experiment, and report upon any subject of science or art."

Engineering program activities cut across the many operational units of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. Gray was also recently appointed to a two-year term to the Secretary of Energy's Advisory Board to help identify emerging issues related to the DOE's activities and offer suggestions for improvements to its operation.

