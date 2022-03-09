DonorDrive Launches New Version of Charity Fundraising App

DonorDrive powers some of the largest nonprofit fundraising events and campaigns in North America, including THON™, a student-run philanthropy at Penn State, which benefits Four Diamonds and raises money to enhance the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer. More than 16,000 Penn State student volunteers raised $13,756,348 through their 46-hour dance marathon on February 18-20, 2022, and saw an increase of 29.3% in their annual fundraising. THON uses both the DonorDrive web platform and—new for the 2021-2022 campaign—the DonorDrive Charity Fundraising app.

"We were so excited to empower all of our amazing supporters, including participants from Penn State THON, Mini-THON, Team FTK, and Play For The Kids, with the DonorDrive app this year," said Four Diamonds Associate Director Michael Ringenbach. "THON student volunteers took to the app with ease, which contributed to their immense fundraising success during their record-breaking 50th event. We are grateful for their support in our shared mission to conquer childhood cancer."

The two most exciting new features just launched from DonorDrive—contactless event check-in and new integrations for activity tracking—were designed to boost supporter engagement and help fundraisers exceed their goals.

The new event check-in feature uses fundraisers' mobile geolocation for live check-in at in-person events, reduces event wait times, provides attendees with directions after check-in, and reduces the administrative aspects of event production so volunteers and staff can focus on the supporter experience. Nonprofit staff can get a more accurate picture of attendees, segment post-event communications, and better plan resources for the following year.

Stacey Chase, Sr. Manager of Community and Peer-to-Peer Fundraising at Be The Match Foundation, said, "In the best of times, checking people in at events is a mess. These new features could make it a very seamless experience for supporters. We could use this new check-in data to make decisions about event day staffing, further personalize our marketing communications, and have better insight into our event day experience."

DonorDrive has also updated its