Schneider Electric Canada Announces JMP Solutions as a Certified Alliance Partner

Schneider Electric, the leader in energy management and automation, is pleased to announce it has recognized JMP Solutions as a Certified System Integrator Alliance partner. The partnership enables JMP Solutions to bring Schneider Electric solutions, training, and expertise to local clients in Calgary and throughout North America.

"We are excited to welcome JMP Solutions to our community of partners," says Sharmila Mahasivam, Business Development Manager for Alliance Program at Schneider Electric. "Automation systems today offer huge opportunities for improving efficiencies and competitiveness. This partnership enables JMP Solutions to seize these opportunities and continue delivering its best-in class services to clients."

JMP Solutions is an international system integration company with 17 locations throughout Canada and the United States, providing engineering services and turnkey solutions for customers across North America. As a certified partner, JMP Solutions gets exclusive access to a wide arrangement of developmental software and tools from the Schneider Electric suite.

"We're thrilled to join Schneider Electric's community of partners and extend our capabilities to support our customers across Canada and in the Calgary region," says Darren Hemsing, Automation Manager at JMP Solutions. "Access to the Alliance Program gives us the ability to train and certify our engineers to become experts with Schneider tools and technologies. This expertise gives our team a competitive edge which sets our people apart from others and grants us credibility to our claims that we are the leading Schneider Electric experts in our industry."

The Alliance Program is a worldwide network of independent system integrators offering their local know-how with the best technological solutions from Schneider Electric. Partner benefits include access to the Certified Expert training and test program, access to the software portfolio, and invitations to industry conferences.

To learn more about how to become a certified Schneider Electric Alliance Partner, visit Schneider Electric Canada's website.

To find an Alliance Partner near you, visit the partner locator page.

About JMP Solutions

Founded in 1987, JMP is an automation systems integrator offering solutions to diverse industrial and consumer end markets. It designs, engineers and integrates hardware and software to automate its customers' manufacturing and production facilities. Headquartered in London, Ontario, with an established North American footprint consisting of 17 office locations across the U.S. and Canada, the Company's multi-geographic branch model provides it with a strategic advantage over smaller, sub-regional competitors, allowing it to provide targeted, local support while also growing with its blue-chip customer base across geographies and applications. For more information, please visit www.jmpsolutions.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

