Nexthink Publishes Digital Employee Experience For Dummies

The special edition book aims to educate IT Leaders on understanding and creating better DEX in the enterprise
Nexthink, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced the publication of its special edition book, "Digital Employee Experience For Dummies," written by Tim Flower, director of business transformation at Nexthink. The book, which is a primer on digital employee experience, offers best practices for instating DEX management within the enterprise.
"Over the past two years, busy corporate offices have transformed from brick-and-mortar high-rises into laptops on kitchen tables," said Tim Flower, author of DEX For Dummies. "While this newfound flexibility has been a positive evolution for many, it has also introduced new challenges to the way we work and in how IT supports us. Traditionally, it has been the role of Human Resource and business leaders to create meaningful, positive experiences for employees in the office. But with today's offices being remote and living in software, it is up to technology leaders to architect those experiences. This book offers some tangible steps for how IT teams can organize themselves and partner with the right matrix of stakeholders to improve the digital employee experiences across their organizations."
The pandemic has altered the way employees work and with that comes new challenges that IT leaders have been tasked with addressing. The first step is understanding how employees use the software and technical infrastructure at their disposal. Throughout the book, readers will learn about the importance of visibility, assessing overall satisfaction and creating open communication between end users and IT administrators. Using the approach outlined in the book, IT teams can proactively correct problems, make recommendations for training, or change their software ecosystem based on how users are experiencing it – ultimately creating better digital experiences for employees across the enterprise and resulting in improved business outcomes.
The new book is now generally available and can be downloaded here.
Additionally, on March 17 Nexthink is hosting a webinar to discuss the steps needed for your IT department to implement a smart Digital Employee Experience (DEX) strategy that understands today's specific challenges and needs. You can register here.
About Nexthink
Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company is energizing the future of work by providing IT leaders with unprecedented insight into employees' daily experiences of technology at the device level – freeing IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization. Nexthink enables its more than 1,100 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 15 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005100/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.