Stay a Little Longer! MCR Acquires the Homewood Suites by Hilton in Downtown Little Rock

The nation's 4th-largest hotel owner-operator acquires an extended-stay Homewood Suites in Arkansas's bustling state capitol.

One night isn't enough in Little Rock! MCR — the country's 4th-largest hotel owner-operator — has acquired the Homewood Suites by Hilton Little Rock Downtown, a six-story, extended-stay hotel with 116 suites in Arkansas's state capitol. This is the company's second hotel in The Wonder State.

Arkansas is also known as the Toothpick State, the Natural State and the Bear State, but whatever your state of mind, you'll be glad you came. Located on the banks of the Arkansas River, Little Rock is a rising hub for culture, cuisine and commerce in the Southeast, with a population of 200,000 people.

Hailed as a "secret foodie city" by Forbes Travel Guide, Little Rock dishes up a variety of local and regional cuisines, many of which are served in the River Market District just a five-minute walk from the Homewood Suites. When hunger strikes, stroll to the 80 shopping and dining destinations, where you can dig into home-style fried catfish and chocolate "possum pie" (cheesecake and pudding in a pecan shortbread crust).

Prefer to dine in? Each of our expansive studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites have a fully equipped kitchen with a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and twin burner stove. Gather your family in the separate dining area or at one of our outdoor tables, then cap off the evening with a swim in our pool or a basketball match at our court. For an entertainment fix, head across the river to Simmons Bank Arena, where you can catch a George Strait concert, Kevin Hart's comedy tour or Disney on Ice.

In the morning, wake up to our custom-designed alarm clock with MP3 player, work out at our fitness center and enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast (think eggs, grits and sweet treats).

If you're coming to town for business — Dillard's, Windstream Communications, Simmons Bank and Bank OZK all have headquarters in the city — take advantage of your suite's workspace and the complimentary fast Wi-Fi. Print documents at the hotel's 24-hour business center or plan a meeting in our 1,058 square feet of event space.

Even with a packed work calendar, squeeze in time to check out The William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, an area highlight. The story of the Arkansas native's presidency draws 400,000 visitors annually. Don't miss the full-sized replica of the 42nd president's Oval Office circa 1993.

The Homewood Suites by Hilton Little Rock Downtown is located at 400 River Market Avenue and features:

116 pet-friendly suites with kitchenettes

Complimentary hot breakfast

A grab-and-go market offering snacks and beverages

A basketball court

A lobby lounge

Free, fast Wi-Fi

A fitness center

An outdoor pool

A 24-hour business center

Covered parking

Laundry facilities

1,058 square feet of event space across two meeting rooms

Reserve suites by phone at +1 (501) 375-4663 or online at hilton.com.

