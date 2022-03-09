ICSC Survey Finds Inflation Concerns are Top of Mind Among Consumers

Shoppers Continue to Adapt and Prioritize their Purchasing Needs Amid Economic Uncertainty
Today, ICSC released the results of its Economic Event Sensitivity Survey, which found that inflation is the predominant economic concern among adults at present, with 50% saying it has impacted their financial situation over the past 24 months. The survey also found that a plurality of Gen Z (49%) and Millennials (47%) indicated their financial situation had improved in the past year, suggesting these groups will be critical in continuing the economic recovery of the pandemic.
Two years since the start of the pandemic, the survey found that 39% of consumers overall report that their financial situation has worsened; these consumers are now experiencing additional worries around higher prices on essential items. Concern isn't limited to just those in a worse financial position, as 82% of adults report being impacted by price changes for groceries, 76% on utilities and 75% on gasoline, all of which have seen significant hikes in recent months.
While the majority of consumers (77%) let their personal circumstances rather than the overall economy dictate their spending, those who might face economic hardship are ready to cut costs starting with dining out (64%) and entertainment (54%). Should their personal financial situation or perception of the economy improve, consumers indicated they are likely to spend more on higher quality groceries (52%), dining out (41%), and saving (40%).
"While recent retail sales figures demonstrate consumer optimism, consumers are also acutely aware of the need to shift their spending with shifts in the economy," stated Tom McGee, President and CEO of ICSC. "Consumer sensitivity to food, energy and other price increases could result in many dialing back their spending in other categories. Retailers will need to find ways to continue serving price-conscious consumers while expanding their offerings as pandemic-related restrictions and fears decrease."
Consumers identified retail prices (77%), energy and gasoline prices (69%), employment status or wages (59%), and personal debt (59%) as the factors that have the greatest impact on their expenditures or spending habits. Interestingly, only 35% of consumers cited the stock market and their personal 401k plans as drivers of their spending habits. While only 37% of consumers cited geopolitical issues around the world as a factor that impacts their spending, the current conflict in Ukraine is likely to add to inflation and impact consumer perception.
At their peak, personal rates of savings topped 27%, and ICSC's survey found that 80% of adults saved money during the pandemic, including 92% of Gen Z and 84% of Millennial respondents. Those who saved noted they intend to continue saving that money (49%), use it to pay down debt (34%) or use it for retirement (26%). Perhaps as a result of increased saving rates, a majority of consumers (63%) feel prepared to manage their household's finances in the event of an economic downturn.
"The past two years have been challenging and unprecedented for American businesses and consumers, and issues like inflation continue to weigh on consumer spending even as many Americans are financially better off than they were before the pandemic," said McGee. "Still, we remain confident in the broad trajectory of the economy, and the Marketplaces Industry is poised for success in 2022 as, to date, consumer resilience has outpaced these concerns."
Methodology
The 2022 ICSC Economic Event Sensitivity Consumer Survey was conducted online from February 18-20, 2022. The survey represents a demographically representative sample of 1,007 respondents. This survey was conducted prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and resultingly does not reflect its impact on consumer perception and inflation.
About ICSC
The member organization for industry advancement, ICSC promotes and elevates the marketplaces and spaces where people shop, dine, work, play and gather as foundational and vital ingredients of communities and economies. ICSC produces experiences that create connections and catalyze deals; aggressively advocates to shape public policy; develops high-impact marketing and public relations that influence opinion; provides an enduring platform for professional success; and creates forward-thinking content with actionable insights – all of which drive industry innovation and growth. For more information, please visit www.ICSC.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005056/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.