Morgan Truck Body and Masterack Unveil Full-Height Walkthrough Compact Parcel Van Body at Work Truck Week 2022

Morgan Truck Body, in collaboration with its JB Poindexter & Co ("JBPCO") business unit partner Masterack, announces the latest evolution in Parcel Van Walkthrough bodies, providing an accessible full-height walkthrough in a compact body.
The Parcel Van Walkthrough body was unveiled during Work Truck Week, March 8-11, 2022 in Indianapolis (Booth #4949).
Mounted on a cutaway van chassis, the 16-foot parcel van body is Morgan Truck Body's most compact parcel delivery vehicle, featuring a number of new features including:
- Wider, taller and more ergonomic walkthrough bulkhead
- Modular fold-away shelving system designed by Masterack
- 28" modular Maximizer Sliding Door with custom-built shelving on the interior door pocket
- Narrow rear-frame door opening, protecting your shelving and packages during ingress and egress
- Encapsulated hardwood floor with anti-slip surface
- Lightweight, thermally efficient, high-density foam core wall panels.
"Morgan is proud to collaborate with our JBPCO business unit partner Masterack to bring new and innovative solutions to commercial truck body interiors," says Tom Diez, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Morgan Truck Body. "Our customer-driven shelving solution and new bulkhead partition in the full-height parcel van walkthrough is the perfect way to showcase JB Poindexter & Co's ability to offer the best in commercial truck body solutions."
"Masterack is happy to work with Morgan in our latest collaboration in the parcel van segment. Meeting the needs of the final-mile delivery segment is critical to both companies," says Brian Barber, Vice President of Sales and Client Relations at Masterack. "Incorporating the voice of the customer to deliver intelligently designed walkthrough bulkhead and shelving solutions is at the core of Masterack's expertise and we are happy to work with our sister business unit to bring this to market."
About Morgan Truck Body, LLC
Those who depend on trucks to move their business choose Morgan Truck Body. As the company celebrates its 70th Anniversary, Morgan remains committed to its mission to design, build, sell, and support the most reliable truck bodies in the world, as the preferred global partner providing innovative middle-mile solutions connecting the world's supply chain. Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Morgantown, PA, Morgan Truck Body is the largest manufacturer of light- and medium-duty truck bodies in North America. Morgan employs over 2,300 team members in 14 manufacturing locations and 8 service centers across the United States and Canada. Morgan Truck Body, LLC is a subsidiary of JB Poindexter & Co, an owner-operated business enterprise providing best-in-class automotive and manufacturing goods and services. www.MorganCorp.com
About Masterack
For over 50 years, Masterack has been the industry leader in the design and manufacturing of high-quality, commercial-grade van and pickup cargo management solutions for the nation's largest fleets and automakers. Masterack provides the broadest line of professional-grade commercial vehicle equipment for trucks and vans, including commercial-grade shelving, bins, racks, storage systems and more, to meet the needs of any profession. www.masterack.com
