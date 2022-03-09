Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Report 2022-2026 with Focus on Asia-Pacific - Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market with Focus on Asia-Pacific: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global point of care diagnostics market is anticipated to reach US$37.93 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.59% during the period spanning 2022-2026
The growth in the market has been driven by factors like rising global healthcare expenditure, rising geriatric population, escalating stress issues, increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, rising utilization of novel immunoassays techniques. The market is expected to face certain challenges such as inadequate adoption of point of care devices, and stringent regulatory policies.
To overcome these challenges, the market would witness some key trends like the involvement of artificial intelligence, increasing usage of the home-based glucose monitoring systems, mobile health care technologies, technological developments, and wearable and implantable devices.
The global point of care diagnostics market by application can be segmented as follows: Glucose monitoring, Hematology Testing, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing, Cardiac Markers Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Coagulation Testing, Urinalysis Testing, Oncology Marker Testing, and Others. In 2021, the dominant share of the market was held by glucose monitoring. The point of care glucose monitoring market would grow, driven by the type-2 diabetic population.
The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.) are also presented in detail.
In 2021, the dominant share of the market was held by North America. Asia Pacific point of care diagnostics market value by application can be segmented as follows: Glucose monitoring, OTC Diagnostics Tests, Oncology Marker Testing, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing, Cardiac Markers Testing, Blood Gas Testing, Decentralized Clinical Chemistry, Ambulatory Chemistry, Infectious Disease Testing, Hematology Testing, Coagulation Testing, Urinalysis Testing, Drugs of Abuse and Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
1.1 Point of Care Diagnostics
1.1.1 Introduction
1.1.2 History
1.2 Need of POC Devices
1.2.1 Research and Development in POC Diagnostic Devices
1.3 Types of POC Devices
1.4 Types of POC Tests
1.5 Product categories of POC Diagnostics
1.6 Advantages and Disadvantages
2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Point of Care Diagnostics Market
2.2 Impact of COVID-19 Point of Care Diagnostics Market
2.3 Post-COVID Scenario
3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value
3.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Application
3.2.1 Global Point of Care Glucose Monitoring Market Forecast by Value
3.2.2 Global Point of Care Hematology Testing Market Forecast by Value
3.2.3 Global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Forecast by Value
3.2.4 Global Point of Care Cardiac Markers Testing Market Forecast by Value
3.2.5 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Forecast by Value
3.2.6 Global Point of Care Coagulation Testing Market Forecast by Value
3.2.7 Global Point of Care Oncology Marker Testing Market Forecast by Value
3.2.8 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Region
4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 North America
4.1.1 North America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value
4.2 Europe
4.2.1 Europe Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value
4.3 Asia Pacific
4.3.1 Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value
4.3.2 Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Application
4.3.3 Asia Pacific Point of Care Glucose Monitoring Market Forecast by Value
4.3.4 Asia Pacific Point of Care OTC Diagnostic Tests Market Forecast by Value
4.3.5 Asia Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Forecast by Value
4.3.6 Asia Pacific Point of Care Cardiac Markers Testing Market Forecast by Value
4.3.7 Asia Pacific Point of Care Oncology Markers Testing Market Forecast by Value
4.3.8 Asia Pacific Point of Care Drugs of Abuse Market Forecast by Value
4.3.9 Asia Pacific Point of Care Blood Gas Testing Market Forecast by Value
4.3.10 Asia Pacific Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Forecast by Value
4.3.11 Asia Pacific Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Forecast by Value
4.3.12 Asia Pacific Point of Care Coagulation Testing Market Forecast by Value
4.3.13 Asia Pacific Point of Care Hematology Testing Market Forecast by Value
4.3.14 Asia Pacific Point of Care Ambulatory Chemistry Market Forecast by Value
4.3.15 Asia Pacific Point of Care Decentralized Clinical Chemistry Market Forecast by Value
4.3.16 Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Region
4.3.17 Japan Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value
4.3.18 India Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value
4.3.19 Malaysia Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value
4.3.20 Thailand Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value
4.3.21 Indonesia Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value
4.3.22 Philippines Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value
4.3.23 Vietnam Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value
4.3.24 Singapore Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value
4.4 Middle East & Africa
4.4.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value
4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value
5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population
5.1.2 Rise in Global Healthcare Expenditure
5.1.3 Escalating Stress Issues
5.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases
5.1.5 Rising Utilization of Novel Immunoassays Techniques
5.2 Key Trends and Developments
5.2.1 Involvement of Artificial Intelligence
5.2.2 Increasing Usage of Home-Based Glucose Monitoring System
5.2.3 Mobile Health Care Technologies
5.2.4 Technological Developments
5.2.5 Wearable and Implantable Devices
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Inadequate Adoption of POC Devices
5.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Policies
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Market
6.1.1 Revenues Comparison- Key Players
6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players
6.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison - Key Players
7. Company Profiles
7.1 Business Overview
7.2 Financial Overview
7.3 Business Strategies
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
- Danaher Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
