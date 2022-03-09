Bitrise Named One of Y Combinator's Top Companies in 2022

The Mobile Devops Company Ranked in The Top 150 of 3000 YC-Backed Companies, Approximately 35% of Which Are Also Bitrise Users

Bitrise, the Mobile Devops company whose platform maximizes all the overall business impact of apps for the world's most sophisticated mobile organizations, today announced that it has been named one of Y Combinator's Top Companies in 2022. Of more than 3,000 YC-backed companies, Bitrise ranks #129 according to its valuation as of February 2022. Bitrise joins companies including AirBnB, Coinbase, Doordash and other market leaders.

The mobile space has seen accelerated growth, touching every industry from banking to shopping, as consumers demand more easily accessible experiences in every facet of their lives. As both traditional and emerging companies take a mobile-first approach to growth, mobile teams are under new pressure to not only get mobile apps to market faster and keep up with shifting technical standards; but to build products that have a disproportionate impact on their overall business revenue. For these organizations, introducing processes and technology to automate and optimize app success is essential.

Bitrise's recognition on the Y Combinator Top Companies list is a reflection of its work with thousands of companies across the globe, including mobile leaders like Rakuten, Grindr, Compass, Virgin Mobile, and Philips Hue, to scale mobile creativity by automating manual processes that have traditionally threatened teams' ability to innovate fast.

Approximately 35% of the 267 companies that appear on the Y Combinator List are also Bitrise users. More than 100,000 developers around the globe rely on the company's platform to manage their mobile operations, shorten their release cycles, and understand how each piece of new code is influencing their app's performance and business impact. .

This year's Top Companies list includes public and private companies from 20 countries, most valued at more than $150 million, with more than 60 valued at more than $1 billion. Bitrise's inclusion on this list follows its $60M Series C funding round in November and its recent physical expansion into Osaka, Japan.

"We have reached the inevitable turning point in the mobile industry where mobile apps are driving a significant portion of business's revenue. In some cases, it's driving 100% of the revenue" said Barnabas Birmacher, CEO of Bitrise. "The challenge now for companies is to innovate quicker and better by eliminating as many processes as possible that compete with developers' ability to create. Never has there been a clearer connection between creativity and overall business growth than what we're currently seeing in the mobile space. Y Combinator invested in the future we saw for mobile in 2017 and guided our mission to solve real business problems for users. We are proud to be listed as a Top Y Combinator Company."

Of all the companies on the YC Top Companies List, more than 11% are remote first. Based in Hungary with a remote workforce worldwide , Bitrise is currently hiring for 200 positions around the globe.

Y Combinator is the largest startup accelerator in the world, investing in a number of startups every year and attracting investor interest for them from leading venture capital firms.

About Bitrise

Bitrise is a Mobile DevOps company, whose platform is used by more than 6,000 businesses to maximize the business impact of their mobile apps. Working with Bitrise, the world's most sophisticated mobile organizations get their apps to market faster, improve security and keep up with constantly changing mobile requirements. Bitrise enables organizations to automate testing, accelerate build times, and quickly understand how new pieces of code will affect live apps. Customers such as Transferwise (now "WISE"), Virgin Mobile, Grindr, Tonal, Compass, Mozilla, Philips Hue, Babbel and others use Bitrise to rapidly respond to the changing mobile landscape. Bitrise is a Y Combinator company, headquartered in Budapest, with offices in London, San Francisco, Boston and Osaka.

