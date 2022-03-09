Infinity Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INFI, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic, today announced that management will be presenting a corporate overview and participating in 1-on-1 meetings in the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference taking place virtually on March 16th, 2022.
32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference (virtual)
Date: March 16th, 2022
Time: 2:40pm – 3:10pm ET
Speaker: Adelene Perkins, Chief Executive Officer
Format: Company Presentation
*a replay will be available following the presentation for 90 days
About Infinity and Eganelisib
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Infinity" or the "Company"), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-4 is a frontline mTNBC randomized, double-blind, pivotal trial the Company expects to initiate by the end of 2022. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in frontline advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in frontline TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin® in frontline RCC. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo® (nivolumab) in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-P is a platform study to evaluate eganelisib across various solid tumor indications, which the Company expects to initiate on a rolling basis in 3Q 2022. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.
Tecentriq® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Abraxane® is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC.
Opdivo® is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.
Avastin® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005069/en/
