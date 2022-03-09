Vcinity Announces Turnkey Hybrid Cloud Solution

Organizations can now leverage the cloud to move applications, not data
Vcinity announced today a turnkey hybrid cloud solution powered by Dell Technologies. Vcinity's collaboration with Dell's OEM Engineered Solutions program enables customers to purchase the solution through their existing Dell contracts.
Purpose-built for today's enterprise, Vcinity's solution provides unbounded access to data anywhere, anytime, from any place with seamless integration into a hybrid, multi-cloud environment.
"We are excited to use Dell Technologies' best-of-breed servers to integrate Vcinity's hybrid cloud software with and deliver a turnkey solution to customers," said Harry Carr, CEO of Vcinity. "This integrated solution will dramatically simplify customers' ability to both use data on-prem with applications in the cloud and/or migrate data to the cloud faster. Essentially, this solidifies Vcinity as a critical component in the hybrid cloud landscape."
About Vcinity, Inc.
Vcinity increases the agility and velocity of digital transformation for enterprises by enabling applications to instantly access and operate on data regardless of where it exists. The company's solutions eliminate the necessity to move, copy, or cache data near compute. Applications process data at the point and time of creation with LAN performance. To find out more about Vcinity, visit https://vcinity.io or check out the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
© Vcinity, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Vcinity, Inc. and the Vcinity logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Vcinity, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005347/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
