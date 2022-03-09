Enfusion Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

Enfusion, Inc. ENFN, a leading provider of cloud-native investment management software and services, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Webcast and Conference Call Details
In conjunction with this announcement, Enfusion will host a conference call at 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET) on Thursday, March 24, 2022 during which management will discuss fourth quarter results and provide commentary on business performance and financial guidance. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks. To access this call, dial (844) 200-6205 (domestic) or (929) 526-1599 (international). The conference ID number is 738165. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Enfusion's website, http://ir.enfusion.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.
About Enfusion
Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with 650+ investment managers from ten global offices spanning five continents.
Source: Enfusion, Inc.
Source Code: ENFN-IR
ENFN-CORP
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005068/en/
