Charles River Associates (CRA) to Participate at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Charles River Associates CRAI, a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that the Company will present at Sidoti & Company's Spring Small Cap Virtual Conference on March 23, 2022. CRA's President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh is scheduled to present at 11:30 a.m. ET.
A live webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website. Online attendees will be able to submit questions as part of a virtual Q&A session. Additionally, Mr. Maleh, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Mahoney, and Chief Corporate Development Officer Chad Holmes will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors.
About Charles River Associates (CRA)
Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006205/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
