2021 Carmaker Strategies in Shared & Smart Mobility Services Report with Focus on China, Europe and the USA - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Carmaker Strategies in Shared & Smart Mobility Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will enable you to learn about the strategies and roadmaps of leading carmakers in ride-hailing, car-sharing, micro-mobility, EV charging among other business models. You will also understand how the dynamics of Mobility-as-a-Service will evolve by 2030 in China, Europe and the USA.
Understand how carmakers are positioned in Smart and Shared Mobility across 10 business models:
- B2C & P2P car-sharing, free-float and station-based
- Taxi / P2P ride-hailing, incl. electrified fleets
- Automated Mobility On Demand (AMOD)/(robotaxis
- Micro-Mobility (e-bikes, e-scooters, other)
- Multi-modal transport (e.g. Moovel)
- Connected parking (e.g. Park Now)
- Electric vehicle charging, such as VW's Elli
- Online car sales and subscription services
- Urban Air Mobility investments & strategies
- Other Aftersales services (e.g., predictive maintenance, battery swapping, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. The State of Competition in Shared Mobility
1.1. Competitive Landscape & Carmaker Offerings in Shared & Smart Mobility Services
1.2. Carmaker Revenues from Financial Services & Mobility Segments
1.3. $11+ Billion of Investments by Carmakers in Mobility Startup
1.4. Key Partnerships in Mobility in 2020-21: the Evolving Landscape
1.5. New Battlefronts in Shared Mobility
1.5.1. Market Growth in Emerging Markets
1.5.2. The Crucial Role of China
1.6. New Mobility, Incl. Shared Services, Presents An Additional $1.5 Trillion Opportunity
2. Drivers & Trends Shaping the Future of Shared & Smart Mobility Services
2.1. Segmentation and Definitions of Shared & Smart Mobility Services
2.2. Consumer Demands Are Shifting Driven by Digitalization, Urbanization & Sustainability
2.3. Carmakers Rethink Their Online Car Sales Strategies & Digital Sales Channels Due to Covid-19
2.4. Enabling Technology for Smart Mobility
2.4.1. Digitalization: Connectivity, Big Data, Cloud
2.4.2. The Role of Blockchain for Security & Privacy in Mobility Services
2.4.3. Autonomous Driving, Software & Ai
3. Carmakers' Strategies in Shared & Smart Mobility
3.1. Audi
3.1.1. Audi's Car Sales 2015-2020 & Revenues 2019-2020
3.1.2. Audi's Vision in Mobility, Incl. Autonomous, Electric and Shared Mobility
3.1.3. Investments Related to Smart Mobility & Key Partnerships
3.1.4. Assessment of Mobility Service Portfolio
3.2. Bmw Group
3.2.1. Bmw Group's Car Sales & Revenues 2015-2020
3.2.2. Vision, Incl. Autonomous, Electric and Shared Mobility
3.2.3. Investments Related to Smart Mobility from Iventures & Key Partnerships
3.2.4. Assessment of Mobility Service Portfolio
3.3. Daimler: Mercedes-Benz
3.3.1. Vision
3.3.2. Investments Related to Smart Mobility & Key Partnerships
3.3.3. Assessment of Mobility Service Portfolio
3.4. Ford
3.4.1. Vision
3.4.2. Investments Related to Smart Mobility & Key Partnerships
3.4.3. Assessment of Mobility Service Portfolio
3.5. General Motors
3.5.1. Vision
3.5.2. Investments Related to Smart Mobility & Key Partnerships
3.5.3. Assessment of Mobility Service Portfolio
3.6. Honda
3.6.1. Vision
3.6.2. Investments Related to Smart Mobility & Key Partnerships
3.6.3. Honda'S Mobility Service Portfolio
3.7. Hyundai-Kia
3.7.1. Vision
3.7.2. Mobility Service Portfolio
3.8. Jaguar Land Rover
3.9. Porsche
3.10. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
3.11. Stellantis: Ex-Fca & Psa Group
3.12. Tesla Motors
3.13. Toyota Motors: Lexus and Toyota
3.13.1. Investments Related to Smart Mobility & Key Partnerships
3.13.2. Toyota's Mobility Service Portfolio
3.14. Volvo
3.14.1. Vision: "Freedom to Move" & All Electric by 2030
3.14.2. Assessment of Volvo'S Strategy & Service Portfolio
3.15. Volkswagen
3.15.1. Vision: Moia Subsidiary
3.15.2. Investments Related to Smart Mobility & Key Partnerships
3.15.3. Assessment of Mobility Service Portfolio
4. Connected, Autonomous, Shared & Electrified Mobility in China, Germany, California & India
4.1. Summary of Maturity of Maas Across Major Geographies
4.2. Smart Mobility in China
4.2.1. Urbanization & Environmental Policy Shape New Mobility Needs in China
4.2.2. Maas Regulation in China: Nevs & Icvs at the Centre of Gov.'S Policy
4.2.3. Didi "Monopolizes" the Booming Ride-Hailing Industry
4.2.4. Deployment of Lv.4 Autonomous Robotaxi Accelerating in China in 2021
4.2.5. Low Adoption of Car-Sharing in China
4.2.6. The Limited Ev Charging Network Hinders Maas Adoption
4.2.7. Bike-Sharing Popularity Have Slowed Down Recently
4.3. The Status & Outlook of Smart Mobility in Germany
4.3.1. Germany's Car-Sharing Market Rebounded in 2021 Driven by Free-Floating
4.3.2. Micro-Mobility: Bike Sharing
4.3.3. Scooter Sharing Dominated by Six Major Players
4.3.4. Germany'S Ev Charging Network Doubled in 2020
4.3.5. Urban Air Mobility Coming to Germany Cities
4.4. The Status & Outlook of Smart Mobility in California, Usa
4.4.1. Mobility Challenges in California
4.4.2. Ride-Sharing Market in California: Uber & Lyft
4.4.3. Car-Sharing/P2P Car Sharing Projects
4.4.4. Car Subscription Models in California
4.4.5. Micro-Mobility
4.4.6. Automated Driving & Autonomous Deliveries
4.4.7. Ev Charging Infrastructure and Business Models in the Usa
4.4.8. Three Key Players in Smart Parking in California
4.5. Car Sharing in North America Vs. Europe
4.6. Shared Mobility in India
Companies Mentioned
- Audi
- BMW Group
- Daimler: Mercedes-Benz
- Ford
- General Motors
- Honda
- Hyundai-KIA
- Jaguar Land RoverPorsche
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
- ex-FCA & PSA Group
- Tesla Motors
- Toyota Motors: Lexus and Toyota
- Volvo
- Volkswagen
- Uber
- Lyft
- Moovel
- Free Now
- Bolt
- RideCell
- Scoop
- Car2Go
- Car2Share
- Zoomcar
- MyTaxi
- StarRides
- Gottapark
- Volocopter
- VoloIQ
- Turo
- Lime
- Parkopedia
- AutoFi
- ChargePoint
- may mobility
- argo
- cruise
- Gett
- zipcar
- waymo
- chariot
- Careem
- Black Lane
- Grab
- ZenDrive
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n15f7u
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005625/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.