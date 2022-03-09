ñol

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and Highlights Corporate Progress

by Business Wire
March 9, 2022 8:15 AM

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company LJPC, which is dedicated to the commercialization of innovative therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases, today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and highlighted corporate progress.

Corporate Progress

  • Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Net Product Sales: La Jolla had record net product sales for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, La Jolla's net product sales were $12.1 million and $43.5 million, respectively, compared to $11.0 million and $33.4 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. La Jolla acquired Tetraphase, which commercialized XERAVA, on July 28, 2020. Net product sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 exclude XERAVA for the period prior to July 28, 2020.
    • GIAPREZA U.S. Net Product Sales: For the three months ended December 31, 2021, GIAPREZA U.S. net product sales were $9.2 million, up 3% from the three months ended September 30, 2021 and up 6% from the three months ended December 31, 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, GIAPREZA U.S. net product sales were $33.4 million, up 14% from the same period in 2020.
    • XERAVA U.S. Net Product Sales: For the three months ended December 31, 2021, XERAVA U.S. net product sales were $2.9 million, consistent with the three months ended September 30, 2021 and up 26% from the three months ended December 31, 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, XERAVA U.S. net product sales were $10.1 million, up 23% from the same period in 2020, including the period prior to the acquisition of Tetraphase.
  • Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: La Jolla had positive net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth consecutive quarter. La Jolla's net cash provided by (used for) operating activities for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $3.1 million and $28.2 million, respectively, compared to $(7.2) million and $(37.6) million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020.

"We are pleased to report that La Jolla had record net product sales for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and positive operating cash flow for the fourth consecutive quarter. These are significant achievements for La Jolla," said Larry Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of La Jolla. "As we enter 2022, our focus will be on continuing to grow net product sales and operating cash flow."

Financial Results

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, La Jolla's total revenue was $12.2 million and $75.7 million, respectively, compared to $11.0 million and $33.4 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, La Jolla's net product sales were $12.1 million and $43.5 million, respectively, compared to $11.0 million and $33.4 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. GIAPREZA U.S. net product sales were $9.2 million and $33.4 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to $8.7 million and $29.3 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. XERAVA U.S. net product sales were $2.9 million and $10.1 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to $2.3 million and $4.2 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, La Jolla's license and other revenue was $0.1 million and $32.2 million, respectively, compared to zero for the same periods in 2020.

La Jolla's net income (loss) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $3.8 million and $19.7 million, or $0.11 and $0.58 per diluted share, respectively, compared to $(3.5) million and $(39.4) million, or $(0.13) and $(1.44) per diluted share, respectively, for the same periods in 2020.

As of December 31, 2021 and 2020, La Jolla had cash and cash equivalents of $46.7 million and $21.2 million, respectively. La Jolla's net cash provided by (used for) operating activities for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $3.1 million and $28.2 million, respectively, compared to $(7.2) million and $(37.6) million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. La Jolla's net cash provided by (used for) operating activities for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, excluding upfront net receipts in connection with out-license agreements and commercial supply agreements, payments related to reductions in headcount, and transaction costs associated with the Tetraphase acquisition, was $3.1 million and $4.6 million, respectively, compared to $(5.6) million and $(27.2) million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. The exclusions above are comprised of the following:

  • Upfront net receipts in connection with out-license agreements were zero and $18.4 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively, and zero for the same periods in 2020.
  • Upfront net receipts in connection with commercial supply agreements were zero and $6.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively, and zero for the same periods in 2020.
  • Payments related to reductions in headcount were zero and $1.6 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively, and $1.6 million and $9.5 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020.
  • Payments related to transaction costs associated with the Tetraphase acquisition were zero for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and zero and $0.9 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020.

About GIAPREZA

GIAPREZA® (angiotensin II) injection is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. GIAPREZA is approved by the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock who remain hypotensive despite adequate volume restitution and application of catecholamines and other available vasopressor therapies. GIAPREZA mimics the body's endogenous angiotensin II peptide, which is central to the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, which in turn regulates blood pressure. Prescribing information for GIAPREZA is available at www.giapreza.com. The European Summary of Product Characteristics is available at www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/giapreza. GIAPREZA is marketed in the U.S. by La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on behalf of La Jolla Pharma, LLC, its wholly owned subsidiary, and is marketed in Europe by PAION Deutschland GmbH on behalf of La Jolla Pharma, LLC.

GIAPREZA Important Safety Information

Contraindications

None.

Warnings and Precautions

There is a potential for venous and arterial thrombotic and thromboembolic events in patients who receive GIAPREZA. Use concurrent venous thromboembolism (VTE) prophylaxis.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions that were reported in greater than 10% of GIAPREZA-treated patients were thromboembolic events.

Drug Interactions

Angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors may increase response to GIAPREZA. Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) may reduce response to GIAPREZA.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

For additional information, please see Full Prescribing Information for the United States and the Summary of Product Characteristics for the European Union.

About XERAVA

XERAVA® (eravacycline) for injection is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) in patients 18 years of age and older. XERAVA is approved by the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of cIAI in adults. Prescribing information for XERAVA is available at www.xerava.com. The European Summary of Product Characteristics is available at www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/xerava. XERAVA is marketed in the U.S. by Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of La Jolla, and is marketed in Europe by PAION Deutschland GmbH on behalf of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Everest, the Company's licensee for mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Singapore, the Malaysian Federation, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Indonesia, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of the Philippines, submitted an NDA in China, which was accepted by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in March 2021. XERAVA was approved in Singapore by the Health Science Authority in April 2020.

XERAVA Important Safety Information

XERAVA is a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

XERAVA is not indicated for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections.

To reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria and maintain the effectiveness of XERAVA and other antibacterial drugs, XERAVA should be used only to treat or prevent infections that are proven or strongly suspected to be caused by susceptible bacteria.

XERAVA is contraindicated for use in patients with known hypersensitivity to eravacycline, tetracycline-class antibacterial drugs or to any of the excipients. Life-threatening hypersensitivity (anaphylactic) reactions have been reported with XERAVA.

The use of XERAVA during tooth development (last half of pregnancy, infancy and childhood to the age of eight years) may cause permanent discoloration of the teeth (yellow-gray-brown) and enamel hypoplasia.

The use of XERAVA during the second and third trimester of pregnancy, infancy and childhood up to the age of eight years may cause reversible inhibition of bone growth.

Clostridium difficile associated diarrhea (CDAD) has been reported with use of nearly all antibacterial agents and may range in severity from mild diarrhea to fatal colitis.

The most common adverse reactions observed in clinical trials (incidence ≥ 3%) were infusion site reactions, nausea and vomiting.

XERAVA is structurally similar to tetracycline-class antibacterial drugs and may have similar adverse reactions. Adverse reactions including photosensitivity, pseudotumor cerebri and anti-anabolic action, which has led to increased blood urea nitrogen, azotemia, acidosis, hyperphosphatemia, pancreatitis and abnormal liver function tests, have been reported for other tetracycline-class antibacterial drugs, and may occur with XERAVA. Discontinue XERAVA if any of these adverse reactions are suspected.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

For additional information, please see Full Prescribing Information for the United States.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is dedicated to the commercialization of innovative therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. GIAPREZA® (angiotensin II) injection is approved by the FDA as a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. XERAVA® (eravacycline) for injection is approved by the FDA as a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) in patients 18 years of age and older. For more information, please visit www.ljpc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: GIAPREZA® (angiotensin II) and XERAVA® (eravacycline) sales; operating costs; regulatory actions relating to La Jolla's products by the U.S. FDA, European Commission, China National Medical Products Administration and/or other regulatory authorities; expected future cash flows of La Jolla, including upfront, milestone, royalty and other payments resulting from La Jolla's out-license agreements and commercial supply agreements; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this press release apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

46,668

 

 

$

21,221

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

8,610

 

 

 

5,834

 

Inventory, net

 

 

6,281

 

 

 

6,013

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

5,756

 

 

 

3,388

 

Total current assets

 

 

67,315

 

 

 

36,456

 

Goodwill

 

 

20,123

 

 

 

20,123

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

13,321

 

 

 

14,873

 

Right-of-use lease assets

 

 

318

 

 

 

536

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

113

 

 

 

215

 

Restricted cash

 

 

40

 

 

 

40

 

Total assets

 

$

101,230

 

 

$

72,243

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

2,278

 

 

$

2,762

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

4,866

 

 

 

5,617

 

Accrued interest expense on deferred royalty obligation, current portion

 

 

5,163

 

 

 

3,567

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

2,849

 

 

 

188

 

Paycheck Protection Program loan, current portion

 

 

2,325

 

 

 

-

 

Lease liabilities, current portion

 

 

154

 

 

 

204

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

17,635

 

 

 

12,338

 

Deferred royalty obligation, net

 

 

124,503

 

 

 

124,437

 

Accrued interest expense on deferred royalty obligation, less current portion

 

 

24,590

 

 

 

19,111

 

Lease liabilities, less current portion

 

 

164

 

 

 

332

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

1,076

 

 

 

4,112

 

Total liabilities

 

 

167,968

 

 

 

160,330

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' deficit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 26,783,544 and 27,402,648 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

Series C-12 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 11,000 shares authorized, 3,906 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; and liquidation preference of $3,906 at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

 

 

3,906

 

 

 

3,906

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

986,445

 

 

 

984,756

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(1,057,092

)

 

 

(1,076,752

)

Total stockholders' deficit

 

 

(66,738

)

 

 

(88,087

)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

 

$

101,230

 

 

$

72,243

 

LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net product sales

 

$

43,532

 

 

$

33,419

 

License and other revenue

 

 

32,188

 

 

 

-

 

Total revenue

 

 

75,720

 

 

 

33,419

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product sales

 

 

8,976

 

 

 

7,819

 

Cost of license and other revenue

 

 

4,513

 

 

 

-

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

35,386

 

 

 

38,428

 

Research and development

 

 

5,014

 

 

 

23,010

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

53,889

 

 

 

69,257

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

21,831

 

 

 

(35,838

)

Other (expense) income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(10,458

)

 

 

(10,051

)

Interest income

 

 

7

 

 

 

235

 

Other income—related party

 

 

7,596

 

 

 

6,279

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

733

 

 

 

(46

)

Total other (expense) income, net

 

 

(2,122

)

 

 

(3,583

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

19,709

 

 

 

(39,421

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

49

 

 

 

-

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

19,660

 

 

$

(39,421

)

Earnings (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.72

 

 

$

(1.44

)

Diluted

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

(1.44

)

Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

27,436

 

 

 

27,329

 

Diluted

34,179

27,329

LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

19,660

 

 

$

(39,421

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

 

7,141

 

 

 

6,379

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

4,477

 

 

 

6,207

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

1,552

 

 

 

647

 

Amortization of right-of-use lease assets

 

 

218

 

 

 

1,249

 

Depreciation expense

 

 

111

 

 

 

2,188

 

Inventory fair value step-up adjustment included in cost of product sales

 

 

850

 

 

 

2,458

 

Gain on change in fair value of contingent value rights

 

 

(734

)

 

 

(800

)

Loss on short-term investments

 

 

-

 

 

 

502

 

Loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of gain on lease termination

 

 

-

 

 

 

10

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

(2,776

)

 

 

(1,687

)

Inventory, net

 

 

(1,118

)

 

 

(1,493

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(2,368

)

 

 

2,297

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(484

)

 

 

(2,815

)

Accrued expenses

 

 

(728

)

 

 

(11,423

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

2,661

 

 

 

188

 

Lease liabilities

 

 

(218

)

 

 

(2,126

)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

 

 

28,244

 

 

 

(37,640

)

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of Tetraphase, net of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash acquired

 

 

-

 

 

 

(33,513

)

Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,070

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(9

)

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from the sale of short-term investments

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,497

 

Purchases of short-term investments

 

 

-

 

 

 

(2,999

)

Net cash used for investing activities

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(30,945

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of common stock under Stock Repurchase Plan

 

 

(3,380

)

 

 

-

 

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP

 

 

436

 

 

 

512

 

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock under 2013 Equity Plan

 

 

156

 

 

 

605

 

Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities

 

 

(2,788

)

 

 

1,117

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

25,447

 

 

 

(67,468

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

 

21,261

 

 

 

88,729

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

46,708

 

 

$

21,261

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Initial recognition of right-of-use lease asset

 

$

-

 

 

$

536

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

46,668

 

 

$

21,221

 

Restricted cash

 

 

40

 

 

 

40

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

46,708

 

 

$

21,261

 

Posted In: Press Releases

