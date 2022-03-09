AVM Biotechnology Expands C-Suite in Anticipation of 2023 Commercialization Efforts

Developing the Promise of AVM0703 with an Accomplished Leadership Team

AVM Biotechnology, a clinical stage company developing AVM0703, a small molecule that mobilizes endogenous gamma delta TCR+ and invariant TCR+ bispecific Natural Killer T-like cells, announced the expansion of its senior management with the appointment of Brian Andersen as Chief Commercial Officer and Pearl Chan as Chief Financial Officer. These seasoned industry leaders will help drive the company towards anticipated commercialization in 2023.

Brian Andersen, CCO, brings over 20-years of commercial experience as a corporate executive. His experience building companies, launching new products, developing specialty pharmacy distribution networks with patient support programs, as well as generating and executing marketing plans are critical for AVM's commercialization efforts. He has spent most of his career in the hospital, orphan disease and oncology areas of the pharmaceutical and biotech industry cofounding Vidara Therapeutics and working for companies such as Pharmacia, Dendreon and Horizon Therapeutics. Brian obtained his BSc. in Biology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Pearl Chan, CFO, has 25-years financial leadership experience in the tech industry having built high-performing teams as CFO at PicMonkey, NetMotion Software, and elsewhere setting direction, executing key initiatives, and catalyzing change. Pearl has a commanding understanding of the challenges and opportunities that companies like AVM face in hyper-growth environments. Her unique experience enables her to work with leadership to enhance the company's success in achieving its goals. She has extensive experience preparing companies for significant capital and exit events. Pearl holds a BA from the University of Washington.

"The addition of these seasoned professionals to the AVM Executive Team is an important step in making AVM0703 available to cancer patients. We have observed encouraging results in the clinical study and are gratified to have a leadership team poised to bring us to market in 2023," said AVM Biotechnology CEO, Joe Luminiello.

These strategic additions to the leadership team are timed with the near completion of the safety portion of a pivotal clinical trial in treating "no-option" Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma/Leukemia patients. The safety dose-escalation portion of the study is projected to be completed in Q1-Q2 2022 with the efficacy portion, already approved by FDA, set to begin immediately thereafter. The drug has been well-tolerated with patients generally experiencing mild to moderate and self-limiting side effects. There have been no dose limiting toxicities or grade 4 or 5 adverse events.

In the dose-escalation phase to date, a total of 8 of 10 patients have experienced clinical benefit; 3 of 10 (30%) have experienced a durable response or durable partial response, notably including T-cell Lymphoma. An additional patient has stable disease, and a further 4 patients (40%) have experienced a clinical and/or immune status improvement, allowing them to go on to therapies previously unavailable to them. Nine of the patients were dosed at levels below the anticipated target effective dose, increasing the significance of these results.

AVM0703 triggers the production and release of endogenous bispecific gamma delta TCR+ and invariant TCR+ Natural Killer T-like cells (AVM-NKT). These naturally occurring amplified immune cells have unique properties and appear rapidly in the blood following a single dose of AVM0703 which can be administered in an infusion center. Preclinical data suggest even greater efficacy in conjunction with chemotherapy as well as potential in solid tumors and autoimmune disorders.

