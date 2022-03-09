Guardant Health to Present New Data from its Broad Portfolio of Blood Tests at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Oral Presentation to Feature Key Findings from Next-Generation Guardant SHIELD™ Assay for Early-Stage Multi-Cancer Screening
Guardant Health, Inc. GH, a leading precision oncology company, announced today it will present new data from its broad portfolio of blood tests at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting from April 8-13, 2022. Included in the presentation will be data from its multi-cancer screening assay, next-generation Guardant SHIELD.
"We are excited to share the feasibility data for our innovative multi-cancer screening assay. This data will demonstrate that our assay provides sensitive detection of early-stage cancers with accurate tissue of origin identification," said AmirAli Talasaz, Guardant Health co-CEO. "The data to be presented at this year's AACR meeting demonstrates our deep commitment to providing physicians with the resources to help patients at all stages of cancer live longer and healthier lives."
Full List of Guardant Health Presentations
- Development of a highly-sensitive targeted cell-free DNA epigenomic assay for early-stage multi-cancer screening (Abstract 2141). Session MS.CL11.02 – Biomarkers 2, oral presentation.
- CDK4/6 inhibitors (CDK4/6i) is effective in the real-world setting for hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer (HR+ MBC) with ESR1 mutations and fusions (Abstract 5248)
- Multiomic, plasma-only circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) assay identifies breast cancer patients with minimal residual disease (MRD) and predicts distant recurrence (Abstract 3403/9)
- Genomic landscape of circulating tumor DNA alterations in patients with paraganglioma and pheochromocytoma (Abstract 5790)
- Predictive ability of circulating tumor DNA by Guardant360 in poziotinib-treated patients with NSCLC harboring HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations (Abstract 3400/6)
- Longitudinal evaluation of ctDNA molecular response for monitoring clinical benefit and investigating treatment related impacts in metastatic colorectal cancer patients treated with different drug regimens (Abstract 5748)
- Occurrence of BRAF class II and III alterations is common across solid tumors and is associated with inferior clinical outcomes in NSCLC and melanoma (Abstract 4122/6)
- Characterization of sub-clonal RAS/BRAF alterations in an anti-EGFR treated advanced CRC cohort using a liquid biopsy-based real world clinical genomics database (Abstract 5245)
The full abstracts can be found at the official AACR website here.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360® CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™, and GuardantOMNI® tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer patients. These tests fuel development of its screening program, which aims to address the needs of asymptomatic individuals eligible for cancer screening.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Guardant Health's liquid biopsy tests or assays, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health's financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and any current and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005442/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
