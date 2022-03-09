Collective Health Expands Executive Leadership Team With Addition of Chief Clinical Officer and Chief Growth Officer

With an eye toward continuing to scale its operations and clinical capabilities, Collective Health welcomes Dr. Ari Hoffman and Jennifer Danielson to its leadership team

Collective Health is excited to announce two additions to its executive leadership team: Chief Clinical Officer and VP of Population Health, Ari Hoffman, MD, and Chief Growth Officer, Jennifer Danielson.

In his role as Chief Clinical Officer and Vice President of Population Health, Dr. Hoffman will help oversee Collective Health's clinical programs, in addition to leading the company's strategic planning and product development efforts in the area of population health and clinical performance. Prior to joining Collective Health, Ari was an Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at the University of California San Francisco where he served as Medical Director of St. Mary's Hospital Medicine and Division Value Improvement Director. Ari remains affiliated with UCSF through both his academic title and as a practicing physician outside of his role with Collective Health. He also previously held roles at the National Institutes of Health and Center for Medical Technology Policy where he focused on bioethics and value assessment in the formation of policy.

While Ari has a dynamic and lengthy set of experiences in the clinical setting, he is also focused on enabling and creating greater value in healthcare for the individual. His expertise will help Collective Health support growing member needs while developing product functionality that helps employers foster the health and well-being of their people at scale.

"There are natural tensions that exist within our healthcare system because of the way it's architected and how it has evolved," said Hoffman. "Unfortunately, those tensions come from misaligned incentives and detract from the value that clinicians, insurers and employers can bring to the individual. I joined Collective Health because I see our clear role in simplifying the process of understanding your benefits, navigating them, and paying for them. It's a mission I believe in and I think we are uniquely positioned to rectify the misalignment that's been considered the norm for far too long."

In addition to continuing to expand its clinical expertise, Collective Health is focused on ensuring it continues to support its growth goals and scaling capabilities. With that in mind, Jennifer Danielson joins the company as Chief Growth Officer to help scale the company's already significant ecosystem of partnerships. With over 100 partners already in the Collective Health ecosystem, Jennifer will work to maximize the value of those relationships while developing and delivering innovative new product offerings that fully leverage the Collective Health ecosystem.

Jennifer brings to Collective Health more than two decades of experience in the health payer industry in addition to training as a lawyer. Jennifer's intimate knowledge of the healthcare landscape coupled with her leadership experience working with organizations like Cambia Health Solutions and Regence BlueCross Blue Shield of Utah, make her a pivotal addition to the Collective Health team. Throughout her career, Jennifer has served as a conduit between the internal healthcare system and the external audiences it works to serve and interact with: employers, healthcare professionals, customers, communities, and regulators.

"While the pandemic created a ‘boom' for digital health and point solutions, it's important to understand how to navigate the increasingly crowded landscape," said Danielson. "Employers, even the most innovative ones, have challenges navigating such a complex space. That's why I love what Collective Health has set out to do – make it possible for employers to maximize the innovative solutions available to them in a way that demonstrates a clear return on their investment. There are no single solutions in healthcare, but transformation is possible when bringing many tools to the table that empower individuals. Building out a curated ecosystem and coupling it with data-driven analytics capabilities puts our vision of powering healthcare within reach."

"I am delighted to welcome such exceptional leaders and well-respected voices in the healthcare community to Collective Health," said Ali Diab, Founder and CEO of Collective Health. "Ari and Jennifer's unique skill sets and deep experience in their respective areas make them very strong additions to our executive leadership team. Both understand the unique challenges healthcare faces when it comes to growth and innovation, and both understand that it will take a collaborative approach with a focus on partnerships to usher us all into a new era of high-quality and high-value healthcare for employers and their people."

About Collective Health

Founded in 2013, Collective Health has created an ecosystem of innovative partners across care and benefits delivery, as well as built a powerful and flexible infrastructure to better enable employees and their families to understand, navigate, and pay for healthcare. By reducing the administrative lift of delivering health benefits, providing an intuitive member experience, and helping to improve health outcomes, the company guides employees toward healthier lives and companies toward healthier bottom lines. Collective Health is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with locations in Chicago, IL, and Lehi, UT. For more information, please visit collectivehealth.com.

